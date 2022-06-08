Open Source Video Editing Software Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Video editing software enables users to edit and modify video files digitally. With video editing software, users can manipulate and arrange video files to create new works. An open-source software solution means that any user can modify the code of that particular solution.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Open Source Video Editing Software in Global, including the following market information:
Global Open Source Video Editing Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Open Source Video Editing Software market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Linux Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Open Source Video Editing Software include Meltytech, LLC, OpenShot Studios, LLC, Blender Manual, KDE, Flowblade, Avidemux, Gabriel Finch (Salsaman), Natron and Pitivi, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Open Source Video Editing Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Open Source Video Editing Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Open Source Video Editing Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Linux
macOS
Windows
Others
Global Open Source Video Editing Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Open Source Video Editing Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Video Engineers and Editors
Freelancers
Artists
Hobbyists
Others
Global Open Source Video Editing Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Open Source Video Editing Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Open Source Video Editing Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Open Source Video Editing Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Meltytech, LLC
OpenShot Studios, LLC
Blender Manual
KDE
Flowblade
Avidemux
Gabriel Finch (Salsaman)
Natron
Pitivi
Heroine Virtual
Blender
EditShare, LLC
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Open Source Video Editing Software Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Open Source Video Editing Software Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Open Source Video Editing Software Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Open Source Video Editing Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Open Source Video Editing Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Open Source Video Editing Software Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Open Source Video Editing Software Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Open Source Video Editing Software Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Open Source Video Editing Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Open Source Video Editing Software Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Open Source Video Editing Software Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Open Source Video Editing Softwar
