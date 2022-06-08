Skincare Bottle Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Skincare Bottle market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Skincare Bottle market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region, by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Skincare Bottle market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Plastic Bottle

Glass Bottle

Metal Bottle

Segment by Application

Facial Care

Eye Care

Body Care

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Albea

AptarGroup

Silgan Holdings

Axilone Group

HCP Packaging

Berry Global

Amcor

APG Packaging

Essel-Propack

Quadpack

SGD

Pochet

Vitro Packaging

HEINZ-GLAS

Gerresheimer

Piramal Glass

Zignago Vetro

Bormioli Luigi

Stolzle Glass

Pragati Glass

T.Y.CHU&CO

Guangdong Huaxing Glass

Yuyao Qitai Cosmetic packaging

Shaoxing Meiquan Plastics

Zhejiang Wansheng Cosmetic Packaging

Guangzhou Lexin Glass Products

Shaoxing Shangyu Mingyuan Cosmetics Packing

Zhan Yu Enterprise

Guangzhou Sunwin Cosmetics Packaging

ShenZhen Beauty Star

Lumson Group

Takemoto Yohki

CHUNHSIN

TUPACK

Baralan International

Faca Packaging

Acospack

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Skincare Bottle consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Skincare Bottle market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Skincare Bottle manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Skincare Bottle with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Skincare Bottle submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Skincare Bottle companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Skincare Bottle Product Introduction

1.2 Global Skincare Bottle Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Skincare Bottle Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Skincare Bottle Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Skincare Bottle Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Skincare Bottle Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Skincare Bottle Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Skincare Bottle Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Skincare Bottle in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Skincare Bottle Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Skincare Bottle Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Skincare Bottle Industry Trends

1.5.2 Skincare Bottle Market Drivers

1.5.3 Skincare Bottle Market Challenges

1.5.4 Skincare Bottle Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Skincare Bottle Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Plastic Bottle

2.1.2 Glass Bottle

2.1.3 Metal Bottle

2.2 Global Skincare Bottle Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Skincare Bottle Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Skincare Bottle Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Skincare Bottle Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Skincare Bottle Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Skincare Bottle Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Skincare Bottle Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Skincare Bottle Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Skincare Bottle Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Facial Care

3.1.2 Eye Care

3.1.3 Body Care

3.2 Global Skincare Bottle Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Skincare Bottle Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Skincare Bottle Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Skincare Bottle Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Skincare Bottle Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Skincare Bottle Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Skincare Bottle Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Skincare Bottle Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Skincare Bottle Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Skincare Bottle Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Skincare Bottle Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Skincare Bottle Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Skincare Bottle Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Skincare Bottle Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Skincare Bottle Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Skincare Bottle Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Skincare Bottle in 2021

4.2.3 Global Skincare Bottle Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Skincare Bottle Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Skincare Bottle Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Skincare Bottle Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Skincare Bottle Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Skincare Bottle Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Skincare Bottle Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Skincare Bottle Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Skincare Bottle Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Skincare Bottle Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Skincare Bottle Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Skincare Bottle Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Skincare Bottle Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Skincare Bottle Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Skincare Bottle Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Skincare Bottle Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Skincare Bottle Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Skincare Bottle Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Skincare Bottle Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Skincare Bottle Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Skincare Bottle Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Skincare Bottle Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Skincare Bottle Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Skincare Bottle Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Skincare Bottle Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Skincare Bottle Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Skincare Bottle Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Albea

7.1.1 Albea Corporation Information

7.1.2 Albea Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Albea Skincare Bottle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Albea Skincare Bottle Products Offered

7.1.5 Albea Recent Development

7.2 AptarGroup

7.2.1 AptarGroup Corporation Information

7.2.2 AptarGroup Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 AptarGroup Skincare Bottle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 AptarGroup Skincare Bottle Products Offered

7.2.5 AptarGroup Recent Development

7.3 Silgan Holdings

7.3.1 Silgan Holdings Corporation Information

7.3.2 Silgan Holdings Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Silgan Holdings Skincare Bottle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Silgan Holdings Skincare Bottle Products Offered

7.3.5 Silgan Holdings Recent Development

7.4 Axilone Group

7.4.1 Axilone Group Corporation Information

7.4.2 Axilone Group Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Axilone Group Skincare Bottle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Axilone Group Skincare Bottle Products Offered

7.4.5 Axilone Group Recent Development

7.5 HCP Packaging

7.5.1 HCP Packaging Corporation Information

7.5.2 HCP Packaging Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 HCP Packaging Skincare Bottle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 HCP Packaging Skincare Bottle Products Offered

7.5.5 HCP Packaging Recent Development

7.6 Berry Global

7.6.1 Berry Global Corporation Information

7.6.2 Berry Global Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Berry Global Skincare Bottle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Berry Global Skincare Bottle Products Offered

7.6.5 Berry Global Recent Development

7.7 Amcor

7.7.1 Amcor Corporation Information

7.7.2 Amcor Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Amcor Skincare Bottle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Amcor Skincare Bottle Products Offered

7.7.5 Amcor Recent Development

7.8 APG Packaging

7.8.1 APG Packaging Corporation Information

7.8.2 APG Packaging Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 APG Packaging Skincare Bottle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 APG Packaging Skincare Bottle Products Offered

7.8.5 APG Packaging Recent Development

7.9 Essel-Propack

7.9.1 Essel-Propack Corporation Information

7.9.2 Essel-Propack Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Essel-Propack Skincare Bottle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Essel-Propack Skincare Bottle Products Offered

7.9.5 Essel-Propack Recent Development

7.10 Quadpack

7.10.1 Quadpack Corporation Information

7.10.2 Quadpack Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Quadpack Skincare Bottle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Quadpack Skincare Bottle Products Offered

7.10.5 Quadpack Recent Development

7.11 SGD

7.11.1 SGD Corporation Information

7.11.2 SGD Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 SGD Skincare Bottle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 SGD Skincare Bottle Products Offered

7.11.5 SGD Recent Development

7.12 Pochet

7.12.1 Pochet Corporation Information

7.12.2 Pochet Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Pochet Skincare Bottle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Pochet Products Offered

7.12.5 Pochet Recent Development

7.13 Vitro Packaging

7.13.1 Vitro Packaging Corporation Information

7.13.2 Vitro Packaging Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Vitro Packaging Skincare Bottle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Vitro Packaging Products Offered

7.13.5 Vitro Packaging Recent Development

7.14 HEINZ-GLAS

7.14.1 HEINZ-GLAS Corporation Information

7.14.2 HEINZ-GLAS Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 HEINZ-GLAS Skincare Bottle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 HEINZ-GLAS Products Offered

7.14.5 HEINZ-GLAS Recent Development

7.15 Gerresheimer

7.15.1 Gerresheimer Corporation Information

7.15.2 Gerresheimer Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Gerresheimer Skincare Bottle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Gerresheimer Products Offered

7.15.5 Gerresheimer Recent Development

7.16 Piramal Glass

7.16.1 Piramal Glass Corporation Information

7.16.2 Piramal Glass Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Piramal Glass Skincare Bottle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Piramal Glass Products Offered

7.16.5 Piramal Glass Recent Development

7.17 Zignago Vetro

7.17.1 Zignago Vetro Corporation Information

7.17.2 Zignago Vetro Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Zignago Vetro Skincare Bottle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Zignago Vetro Products Offered

7.17.5 Zignago Vetro Recent Development

7.18 Bormioli Luigi

7.18.1 Bormioli Luigi Corporation Information

7.18.2 Bormioli Luigi Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 Bormioli Luigi Skincare Bottle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Bormioli Luigi Products Offered

7.18.5 Bormioli Luigi Recent Development

7.19 Stolzle Glass

7.19.1 Stolzle Glass Corporation Information

7.19.2 Stolzle Glass Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 Stolzle Glass Skincare Bottle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 Stolzle Glass Products Offered

7.19.5 Stolzle Glass Recent Development

7.20 Pragati Glass

7.20.1 Pragati Glass Corporation Information

7.20.2 Pragati Glass Description and Business Overview

7.20.3 Pragati Glass Skincare Bottle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.20.4 Pragati Glass Products Offered

7.20.5 Pragati Glass Recent Development

7.21 T.Y.CHU&CO

7.21.1 T.Y.CHU&CO Corporation Information

7.21.2 T.Y.CHU&CO Description and Business Overview

7.21.3 T.Y.CHU&CO Skincare Bottle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.21.4 T.Y.CHU&CO Products Offered

7.21.5 T.Y.CHU&CO Recent Development

7.22 Guangdong Huaxing Glass

7.22.1 Guangdong Huaxing Glass Corporation Information

7.22.2 Guangdong Huaxing Glass Description and Business Overview

7.22.3 Guangdong Huaxing Glass Skincare Bottle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.22.4 Guangdong Huaxing Glass Products Offered

7.22.5 Guangdong Huaxing Glass Recent Development

7.23 Yuyao Qitai Cosmetic packaging

7.23.1 Yuyao Qitai Cosmetic packaging Corporation Information

7.23.2 Yuyao Qitai Cosmetic packaging Description and Business Overview

7.23.3 Yuyao Qitai Cosmetic packaging Skincare Bottle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.23.4 Yuyao Qitai Cosmetic packaging Products Offered

7.23.5 Yuyao Qitai Cosmetic packaging Recent Development

7.24 Shaoxing Meiquan Plastics

7.24.1 Shaoxing Meiquan Plastics Corporation Information

7.24.2 Shaoxing Meiquan Plastics Description and Business Overview

7.24.3 Shaoxing Meiquan Plastics Skincare Bottle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.24.4 Shaoxing Meiquan Plastics Products Offered

7.24.5 Shaoxing Meiquan Plastics Recent Development

7.25 Zhejiang Wansheng Cosmetic Packaging

7.25.1 Zhejiang Wansheng Cosmetic Packaging Corporation Information

7.25.2 Zhejiang Wansheng Cosmetic Packaging Description and Business Overview

7.25.3 Zhejiang Wansheng Cosmetic Packaging Skincare Bottle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.25.4 Zhejiang Wansheng Cosmetic Packaging Products Offered

7.25.5 Zhejiang Wansheng Cosmetic Packaging Recent Development

7.26 Guangzhou Lexin Glass Products

7.26.1 Guangzhou Lexin Glass Products Corporation Information

7.26.2 Guangzhou Lexin Glass Products Description and Business Overview

7.26.3 Guangzhou Lexin Glass Products Skincare Bottle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.26.4 Guangzhou Lexin Glass Products Products Offered

7.26.5 Guangzhou Lexin Glass Products Recent Development

7.27 Shaoxing Shangyu Mingyuan Cosmetics Packing

7.27.1 Shaoxing Shangyu Mingyuan Cosmetics Packing Corporation Information

7.27.2 Shaoxing Shangyu Mingyuan Cosmetics Packing Description and Business Overview

7.27.3 Shaoxing Shangyu Mingyuan Cosmetics Packing Skincare Bottle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.27.4 Shaoxing Shangyu Mingyuan Cosmetics Packing Products Offered

7.27.5 Shaoxing Shangyu Mingyuan Cosmetics Packing Recent Development

7.28 Zhan Yu Enterprise

7.28.1 Zhan Yu Enterprise Corporation Information

7.28.2 Zhan Yu Enterprise Description and Business Overview

7.28.3 Zhan Yu Enterprise Skincare Bottle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.28.4 Zhan Yu Enterprise Products Offered

7.28.5 Zhan Yu Enterprise Recent Development

7.29 Guangzhou Sunwin Cosmetics Packaging

7.29.1 Guangzhou Sunwin Cosmetics Packaging Corporation Information

7.29.2 Guangzhou Sunwin Cosmetics Packaging Description and Business Overview

7.29.3 Guangzhou Sunwin Cosmetics Packaging Skincare Bottle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.29.4 Guangzhou Sunwin Cosmetics Packaging Products Offered

7.29.5 Guangzhou Sunwin Cosmetics Packaging Recent Development

7.30 ShenZhen Beauty Star

7.30.1 ShenZhen Beauty Star Corporation Information

7.30.2 ShenZhen Beauty Star Description and Business Overview

7.30.3 ShenZhen Beauty Star Skincare Bottle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.30.4 ShenZhen Beauty Star Products Offered

7.30.5 ShenZhen Beauty Star Recent Development

7.31 Lumson Group

7.31.1 Lumson Group Corporation Information

7.31.2 Lumson Group Description and Business Overview

7.31.3 Lumson Group Skincare Bottle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.31.4 Lumson Group Products Offered

7.31.5 Lumson Group Recent Development

7.32 Takemoto Yohki

7.32.1 Takemoto Yohki Corporation Information

7.32.2 Takemoto Yohki Description and Business Overview

7.32.3 Takemoto Yohki Skincare Bottle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.32.4 Takemoto Yohki Products Offered

7.32.5 Takemoto Yohki Recent Development

7.33 CHUNHSIN

7.33.1 CHUNHSIN Corporation Information

7.33.2 CHUNHSIN Description and Business Overview

7.33.3 CHUNHSIN Skincare Bottle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.33.4 CHUNHSIN Products Offered

7.33.5 CHUNHSIN Recent Development

7.34 TUPACK

7.34.1 TUPACK Corporation Information

7.34.2 TUPACK Description and Business Overview

7.34.3 TUPACK Skincare Bottle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.34.4 TUPACK Products Offered

7.34.5 TUPACK Recent Development

7.35 Baralan International

7.35.1 Baralan International Corporation Information

7.35.2 Baralan International Description and Business Overview

7.35.3 Baralan International Skincare Bottle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.35.4 Baralan International Products Offered

7.35.5 Baralan International Recent Development

7.36 Faca Packaging

7.36.1 Faca Packaging Corporation Information

7.36.2 Faca Packaging Description and Business Overview

7.36.3 Faca Packaging Skincare Bottle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.36.4 Faca Packaging Products Offered

7.36.5 Faca Packaging Recent Development

7.37 Acospack

7.37.1 Acospack Corporation Information

7.37.2 Acospack Description and Business Overview

7.37.3 Acospack Skincare Bottle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.37.4 Acospack Products Offered

7.37.5 Acospack Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Skincare Bottle Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Skincare Bottle Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Skincare Bottle Distributors

8.3 Skincare Bottle Production Mode & Process

8.4 Skincare Bottle Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Skincare Bottle Sales Channels

8.4.2 Skincare Bottle Distributors

8.5 Skincare Bottle Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

