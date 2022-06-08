Microbiological Analytical Services Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Microbiological Analytical Services in Global, including the following market information:

Global Microbiological Analytical Services Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Microbiological Analytical Services market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Testing Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Microbiological Analytical Services include SGS, AVEKA, Inc., Modern Industries, Inc., ARRO Laboratory, Inc., 1Source Safety & Health, Inc., Turner Laboratories, Inc., Microbiological Associates, Inc., EMLab P&K and Barrow-Agee Laboratories, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Microbiological Analytical Services companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Microbiological Analytical Services Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Microbiological Analytical Services Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Testing

Consulting

Others

Global Microbiological Analytical Services Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Microbiological Analytical Services Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

SME (Small and Medium Enterprises)

Large Enterprise

Global Microbiological Analytical Services Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Microbiological Analytical Services Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Microbiological Analytical Services revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Microbiological Analytical Services revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

SGS

AVEKA, Inc.

Modern Industries, Inc.

ARRO Laboratory, Inc.

1Source Safety & Health, Inc.

Turner Laboratories, Inc.

Microbiological Associates, Inc.

EMLab P&K

Barrow-Agee Laboratories

Eurofins Microbiology

Enartis Vinquiry

Battelle, Inc.

Zalco Laboratories, Inc.

Biosan Laboratories, Inc.

Mocon

Applied Consumer Services, Inc.

On-Site Mold Analysis, Inc.

Merieux NutriSciences

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Microbiological Analytical Services Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Microbiological Analytical Services Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Microbiological Analytical Services Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Microbiological Analytical Services Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Microbiological Analytical Services Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Microbiological Analytical Services Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Microbiological Analytical Services Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Microbiological Analytical Services Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Microbiological Analytical Services Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Microbiological Analytical Services Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Microbiological Analytical Services Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Microbiological Analyt

