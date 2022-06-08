Military GNSS Anti-Jamming and Anti-Spoof Solutions Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
GNSS(Global Navigation Satellite System) is now being widely used in both civilian and military applications where accurate positioning and timing information are required and it is considered as a representative convergence technique in IT-Military application techniques.Generally speaking, adversaries may attempt to disrupt position, navigation and time solutions derived from GNSS /GPS in one of two ways: spoofing (making a GNSS /GPS receiver calculate a false position); and jamming (overpowering GNSS /GPS satellite signals locally so that a receiver can no longer operate).This report analysis the Anti-Spoof and Anti-Jam solutions.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Military GNSS Anti-Jamming and Anti-Spoof Solutions in Global, including the following market information:
Global Military GNSS Anti-Jamming and Anti-Spoof Solutions Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Military GNSS Anti-Jamming and Anti-Spoof Solutions market was valued at 2248.9 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 3341.2 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Anti-Spoof Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Military GNSS Anti-Jamming and Anti-Spoof Solutions include Hexagon/NovAtel, Chemring Group, Cobham, Raytheon, Rockwell Collins, Thales Group, Harris, FURUNO ELECTRIC CO and Tallysman, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Military GNSS Anti-Jamming and Anti-Spoof Solutions companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Military GNSS Anti-Jamming and Anti-Spoof Solutions Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Military GNSS Anti-Jamming and Anti-Spoof Solutions Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Anti-Spoof
Anti-Jam
Global Military GNSS Anti-Jamming and Anti-Spoof Solutions Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Military GNSS Anti-Jamming and Anti-Spoof Solutions Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Unmanned Platform
Ground Platform
Naval Platform
Airborne Platform
Global Military GNSS Anti-Jamming and Anti-Spoof Solutions Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Military GNSS Anti-Jamming and Anti-Spoof Solutions Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Military GNSS Anti-Jamming and Anti-Spoof Solutions revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Military GNSS Anti-Jamming and Anti-Spoof Solutions revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Hexagon/NovAtel
Chemring Group
Cobham
Raytheon
Rockwell Collins
Thales Group
Harris
FURUNO ELECTRIC CO
Tallysman
Orolia
IAI
BAE
OU IDATRADING
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Military GNSS Anti-Jamming and Anti-Spoof Solutions Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Military GNSS Anti-Jamming and Anti-Spoof Solutions Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Military GNSS Anti-Jamming and Anti-Spoof Solutions Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Military GNSS Anti-Jamming and Anti-Spoof Solutions Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Military GNSS Anti-Jamming and Anti-Spoof Solutions Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Military GNSS Anti-Jamming and Anti-Spoof Solutions Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Military GNSS Anti-Jamming and Anti-Spoof Solutions Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Military GNSS Anti-Jamming and Anti-Spoof Solutions Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Military GNSS Anti-Jamming and Anti-Spoof Solutions Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Military GNSS Anti-Jamming and Anti-Spoof Solutions Product
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.24marketreports.com/
Similar Reports: Global Military GNSS Anti-Jamming Solutions Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Global and China Military GNSS Anti-Jamming and Anti-Spoof Solutions Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027
Global and China Military GNSS Anti-Jamming and Anti-Spoof Solutions Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027
Global and China Military GNSS Anti-Jamming Solutions Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027