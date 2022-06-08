Military GNSS Anti-Jamming and Anti-Spoof Solutions Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

GNSS(Global Navigation Satellite System) is now being widely used in both civilian and military applications where accurate positioning and timing information are required and it is considered as a representative convergence technique in IT-Military application techniques.Generally speaking, adversaries may attempt to disrupt position, navigation and time solutions derived from GNSS /GPS in one of two ways: spoofing (making a GNSS /GPS receiver calculate a false position); and jamming (overpowering GNSS /GPS satellite signals locally so that a receiver can no longer operate).This report analysis the Anti-Spoof and Anti-Jam solutions.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Military GNSS Anti-Jamming and Anti-Spoof Solutions in Global, including the following market information:

Global Military GNSS Anti-Jamming and Anti-Spoof Solutions Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Military GNSS Anti-Jamming and Anti-Spoof Solutions market was valued at 2248.9 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 3341.2 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Anti-Spoof Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Military GNSS Anti-Jamming and Anti-Spoof Solutions include Hexagon/NovAtel, Chemring Group, Cobham, Raytheon, Rockwell Collins, Thales Group, Harris, FURUNO ELECTRIC CO and Tallysman, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Military GNSS Anti-Jamming and Anti-Spoof Solutions companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Military GNSS Anti-Jamming and Anti-Spoof Solutions Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Military GNSS Anti-Jamming and Anti-Spoof Solutions Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Anti-Spoof

Anti-Jam

Global Military GNSS Anti-Jamming and Anti-Spoof Solutions Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Military GNSS Anti-Jamming and Anti-Spoof Solutions Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Unmanned Platform

Ground Platform

Naval Platform

Airborne Platform

Global Military GNSS Anti-Jamming and Anti-Spoof Solutions Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Military GNSS Anti-Jamming and Anti-Spoof Solutions Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Military GNSS Anti-Jamming and Anti-Spoof Solutions revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Military GNSS Anti-Jamming and Anti-Spoof Solutions revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Hexagon/NovAtel

Chemring Group

Cobham

Raytheon

Rockwell Collins

Thales Group

Harris

FURUNO ELECTRIC CO

Tallysman

Orolia

IAI

BAE

OU IDATRADING

