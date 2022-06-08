On-Line Analytical Processing (OLAP) Business Intelligence Consulting Services Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
OLAP (online analytical processing) is a computing method that enables users to easily and selectively?extract and query data?in order to analyze it?from different points of view. OLAP business intelligence queries often aid in trends analysis, financial reporting,?sales forecasting, budgeting and other planning purposes.
This report contains market size and forecasts of On-Line Analytical Processing (OLAP) Business Intelligence Consulting Services in Global, including the following market information:
Global On-Line Analytical Processing (OLAP) Business Intelligence Consulting Services Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global On-Line Analytical Processing (OLAP) Business Intelligence Consulting Services market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Trends Analysis Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of On-Line Analytical Processing (OLAP) Business Intelligence Consulting Services include PowerVision Corporation, w3r Consulting, Karya Technologies, Pathway Communications Group, LLC, BigDataGuys, Autera Solutions Inc, Adsurgo LLC, Retail Solutions Inc. and ALTEN Calsoft Labs, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the On-Line Analytical Processing (OLAP) Business Intelligence Consulting Services companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global On-Line Analytical Processing (OLAP) Business Intelligence Consulting Services Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global On-Line Analytical Processing (OLAP) Business Intelligence Consulting Services Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Trends Analysis
Financial Reporting
Sales Forecasting
Budgeting
Global On-Line Analytical Processing (OLAP) Business Intelligence Consulting Services Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global On-Line Analytical Processing (OLAP) Business Intelligence Consulting Services Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
SME (Small and Medium Enterprises)
Large Enterprise
Global On-Line Analytical Processing (OLAP) Business Intelligence Consulting Services Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global On-Line Analytical Processing (OLAP) Business Intelligence Consulting Services Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies On-Line Analytical Processing (OLAP) Business Intelligence Consulting Services revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies On-Line Analytical Processing (OLAP) Business Intelligence Consulting Services revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
PowerVision Corporation
w3r Consulting
Karya Technologies
Pathway Communications Group, LLC
BigDataGuys
Autera Solutions Inc
Adsurgo LLC
Retail Solutions Inc.
ALTEN Calsoft Labs
WiseWindow
Vanguard Infrastructures Inc.
Agile ISS
Business Innovation Technologies Inc.
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 On-Line Analytical Processing (OLAP) Business Intelligence Consulting Services Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global On-Line Analytical Processing (OLAP) Business Intelligence Consulting Services Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global On-Line Analytical Processing (OLAP) Business Intelligence Consulting Services Overall Market Size
2.1 Global On-Line Analytical Processing (OLAP) Business Intelligence Consulting Services Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global On-Line Analytical Processing (OLAP) Business Intelligence Consulting Services Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top On-Line Analytical Processing (OLAP) Business Intelligence Consulting Services Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global On-Line Analytical Processing (OLAP) Business Intelligence Consulting Services Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global On-Line Analytical Processing (OLAP) Business Intelligence Consulting Services Revenue by Comp
