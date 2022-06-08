On-Line Analytical Processing (OLAP) Business Intelligence Consulting Services Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

OLAP (online analytical processing) is a computing method that enables users to easily and selectively?extract and query data?in order to analyze it?from different points of view. OLAP business intelligence queries often aid in trends analysis, financial reporting,?sales forecasting, budgeting and other planning purposes.

This report contains market size and forecasts of On-Line Analytical Processing (OLAP) Business Intelligence Consulting Services in Global, including the following market information:

Global On-Line Analytical Processing (OLAP) Business Intelligence Consulting Services Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global On-Line Analytical Processing (OLAP) Business Intelligence Consulting Services market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Trends Analysis Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of On-Line Analytical Processing (OLAP) Business Intelligence Consulting Services include PowerVision Corporation, w3r Consulting, Karya Technologies, Pathway Communications Group, LLC, BigDataGuys, Autera Solutions Inc, Adsurgo LLC, Retail Solutions Inc. and ALTEN Calsoft Labs, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the On-Line Analytical Processing (OLAP) Business Intelligence Consulting Services companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global On-Line Analytical Processing (OLAP) Business Intelligence Consulting Services Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global On-Line Analytical Processing (OLAP) Business Intelligence Consulting Services Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Trends Analysis

Financial Reporting

Sales Forecasting

Budgeting

Global On-Line Analytical Processing (OLAP) Business Intelligence Consulting Services Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global On-Line Analytical Processing (OLAP) Business Intelligence Consulting Services Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

SME (Small and Medium Enterprises)

Large Enterprise

Global On-Line Analytical Processing (OLAP) Business Intelligence Consulting Services Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global On-Line Analytical Processing (OLAP) Business Intelligence Consulting Services Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies On-Line Analytical Processing (OLAP) Business Intelligence Consulting Services revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies On-Line Analytical Processing (OLAP) Business Intelligence Consulting Services revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

PowerVision Corporation

w3r Consulting

Karya Technologies

Pathway Communications Group, LLC

BigDataGuys

Autera Solutions Inc

Adsurgo LLC

Retail Solutions Inc.

ALTEN Calsoft Labs

WiseWindow

Vanguard Infrastructures Inc.

Agile ISS

Business Innovation Technologies Inc.

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 On-Line Analytical Processing (OLAP) Business Intelligence Consulting Services Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global On-Line Analytical Processing (OLAP) Business Intelligence Consulting Services Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global On-Line Analytical Processing (OLAP) Business Intelligence Consulting Services Overall Market Size

2.1 Global On-Line Analytical Processing (OLAP) Business Intelligence Consulting Services Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global On-Line Analytical Processing (OLAP) Business Intelligence Consulting Services Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top On-Line Analytical Processing (OLAP) Business Intelligence Consulting Services Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global On-Line Analytical Processing (OLAP) Business Intelligence Consulting Services Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global On-Line Analytical Processing (OLAP) Business Intelligence Consulting Services Revenue by Comp

