Standing Desk Comfort Mat Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Standing Desk Comfort Mats are mats designed to reduce fatigue caused by standing for long periods on a hard surface (e.g., cement floors). Fatigue-reducing mats can be made of various materials including rubber, carpeting materials, vinyl, and wood.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Standing Desk Comfort Mat in global, including the following market information:
Global Standing Desk Comfort Mat Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Standing Desk Comfort Mat Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Standing Desk Comfort Mat companies in 2021 (%)
The global Standing Desk Comfort Mat market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Rubber Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Standing Desk Comfort Mat include Notrax, Wearwell, Rhino, Crown, M+A Matting, Plastic Extruders Ltd, Kleen-Tex Industries GmbH, Ergodriven and Imprint ? Mat and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Standing Desk Comfort Mat manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Standing Desk Comfort Mat Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Standing Desk Comfort Mat Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Rubber
Vinyl
Foam
Carpet
Global Standing Desk Comfort Mat Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Standing Desk Comfort Mat Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Education
Food Service
For the Home
Healthcare
Industrial
Material Handling
Others
Global Standing Desk Comfort Mat Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Standing Desk Comfort Mat Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Standing Desk Comfort Mat revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Standing Desk Comfort Mat revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Standing Desk Comfort Mat sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Standing Desk Comfort Mat sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Notrax
Wearwell
Rhino
Crown
M+A Matting
Plastic Extruders Ltd
Kleen-Tex Industries GmbH
Ergodriven
Imprint ? Mat
Sky Mats
