Bungee Shock Cord Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

A Bungee Shock Cord is an elastic cord composed of one or more elastic strands forming a core, usually covered in a woven cotton or polypropylene sheath. The sheath does not materially extend elastically, but it is braided with its strands spiralling around the core so that a longitudinal pull causes it to squeeze the core, transmitting the core's elastic compression to the longitudinal extension of the sheath and cord.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Bungee Shock Cord in global, including the following market information:

Global Bungee Shock Cord Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Bungee Shock Cord Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Bungee Shock Cord companies in 2021 (%)

The global Bungee Shock Cord market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Heavy Duty Cord Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Bungee Shock Cord include Hampton Products, Strainrite, Rhino USA, Erickson, GLT Products, Nite Ize, Recmar Products, Kotap and Spidertarp, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Bungee Shock Cord manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Bungee Shock Cord Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Bungee Shock Cord Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Heavy Duty Cord

Lightweight Cord

Global Bungee Shock Cord Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Bungee Shock Cord Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Bungee Jumping

Other Sports

Global Bungee Shock Cord Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Bungee Shock Cord Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Bungee Shock Cord revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Bungee Shock Cord revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Bungee Shock Cord sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Bungee Shock Cord sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Hampton Products

Strainrite

Rhino USA

Erickson

GLT Products

Nite Ize

Recmar Products

Kotap

Spidertarp

Reese/Horizon Global Corporation

Huang Buffalo Co., Ltd

Master Lock Company LLC

Starling's

FORTEM

Strapright

Bihlerflex

Better Bungee

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Bungee Shock Cord Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Bungee Shock Cord Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Bungee Shock Cord Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Bungee Shock Cord Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Bungee Shock Cord Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Bungee Shock Cord Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Bungee Shock Cord Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Bungee Shock Cord Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Bungee Shock Cord Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Bungee Shock Cord Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Bungee Shock Cord Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Bungee Shock Cord Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Bungee Shock Cord Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Bungee Shock Cord Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Bungee Shock Cord Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Bungee Shock Cord Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Bungee Shock Cord Market Size Markets, 2021 &

