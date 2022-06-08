Municipal Water Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 – by Players, Types, Applications and Regions

The Global and United States Municipal Water Market Report was published by QY Research recently.

Municipal Water Market Analysis and Insights

This report focuses on global and United States Municipal Water market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Municipal Water market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Municipal Water market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Municipal Water market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Access full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, Free sample, etc. please click

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/161056/municipal-water

Municipal Water Market Segment by Type

by Technology

Reverse Osmosis Membranes

Ion-Exchange

Ultrafiltration (UF) Membranes

Electrodeionization (EDI)

Biological Filtration

Chemical Conditioning of Water

Clarification

Filtration

Chlorination

Others

by Product Type

Municipal Drinking Water Treatment

Municipal Wastewater Treatment

Municipal Water Market Segment by Application

Utility Water Infrastructure

Applied Water

Municipal Wastewater Treatment and Reuse

The report on the Municipal Water market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Veolia Water Technologies

Xylem Inc.

SUEZ

Evoqua Water Technologies

BEWG

Chengdu XingRong Environmental Technology

Capital Environment Protection

Wuhan Sanzhen Industry Holding

Pentair Plc.

OriginWater

Anhui Guozhen Environmental Protection Technology

United Utilities Group PLC

Stantec

Calgon Carbon Corporation

Aquatech International

WesTech Engineering

RWL Water Group

Kingspan Environment Ltd.

Key Benefits:

To study and analyze the global Municipal Water consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Municipal Water market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Municipal Water manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Municipal Water with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Municipal Water submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global Municipal Water Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global Municipal Water Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Municipal Water Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Municipal Water Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Municipal Water Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Municipal Water Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Municipal Water Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Municipal Water Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Municipal Water Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Municipal Water Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Municipal Water Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Municipal Water Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Municipal Water Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Municipal Water Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Municipal Water Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Municipal Water Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Municipal Water Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Municipal Water Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Municipal Water Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Veolia Water Technologies

7.1.1 Veolia Water Technologies Company Details

7.1.2 Veolia Water Technologies Business Overview

7.1.3 Veolia Water Technologies Municipal Water Introduction

7.1.4 Veolia Water Technologies Revenue in Municipal Water Business (2017-2022)

7.1.5 Veolia Water Technologies Recent Development

7.2 Xylem Inc.

7.2.1 Xylem Inc. Company Details

7.2.2 Xylem Inc. Business Overview

7.2.3 Xylem Inc. Municipal Water Introduction

7.2.4 Xylem Inc. Revenue in Municipal Water Business (2017-2022)

7.2.5 Xylem Inc. Recent Development

7.3 SUEZ

7.3.1 SUEZ Company Details

7.3.2 SUEZ Business Overview

7.3.3 SUEZ Municipal Water Introduction

7.3.4 SUEZ Revenue in Municipal Water Business (2017-2022)

7.3.5 SUEZ Recent Development

7.4 Evoqua Water Technologies

7.4.1 Evoqua Water Technologies Company Details

7.4.2 Evoqua Water Technologies Business Overview

7.4.3 Evoqua Water Technologies Municipal Water Introduction

7.4.4 Evoqua Water Technologies Revenue in Municipal Water Business (2017-2022)

7.4.5 Evoqua Water Technologies Recent Development

7.5 BEWG

7.5.1 BEWG Company Details

7.5.2 BEWG Business Overview

7.5.3 BEWG Municipal Water Introduction

7.5.4 BEWG Revenue in Municipal Water Business (2017-2022)

7.5.5 BEWG Recent Development

7.6 Chengdu XingRong Environmental Technology

7.6.1 Chengdu XingRong Environmental Technology Company Details

7.6.2 Chengdu XingRong Environmental Technology Business Overview

7.6.3 Chengdu XingRong Environmental Technology Municipal Water Introduction

7.6.4 Chengdu XingRong Environmental Technology Revenue in Municipal Water Business (2017-2022)

7.6.5 Chengdu XingRong Environmental Technology Recent Development

7.7 Capital Environment Protection

7.7.1 Capital Environment Protection Company Details

7.7.2 Capital Environment Protection Business Overview

7.7.3 Capital Environment Protection Municipal Water Introduction

7.7.4 Capital Environment Protection Revenue in Municipal Water Business (2017-2022)

7.7.5 Capital Environment Protection Recent Development

7.8 Wuhan Sanzhen Industry Holding

7.8.1 Wuhan Sanzhen Industry Holding Company Details

7.8.2 Wuhan Sanzhen Industry Holding Business Overview

7.8.3 Wuhan Sanzhen Industry Holding Municipal Water Introduction

7.8.4 Wuhan Sanzhen Industry Holding Revenue in Municipal Water Business (2017-2022)

7.8.5 Wuhan Sanzhen Industry Holding Recent Development

7.9 Pentair Plc.

7.9.1 Pentair Plc. Company Details

7.9.2 Pentair Plc. Business Overview

7.9.3 Pentair Plc. Municipal Water Introduction

7.9.4 Pentair Plc. Revenue in Municipal Water Business (2017-2022)

7.9.5 Pentair Plc. Recent Development

7.10 OriginWater

7.10.1 OriginWater Company Details

7.10.2 OriginWater Business Overview

7.10.3 OriginWater Municipal Water Introduction

7.10.4 OriginWater Revenue in Municipal Water Business (2017-2022)

7.10.5 OriginWater Recent Development

7.11 Anhui Guozhen Environmental Protection Technology

7.11.1 Anhui Guozhen Environmental Protection Technology Company Details

7.11.2 Anhui Guozhen Environmental Protection Technology Business Overview

7.11.3 Anhui Guozhen Environmental Protection Technology Municipal Water Introduction

7.11.4 Anhui Guozhen Environmental Protection Technology Revenue in Municipal Water Business (2017-2022)

7.11.5 Anhui Guozhen Environmental Protection Technology Recent Development

7.12 United Utilities Group PLC

7.12.1 United Utilities Group PLC Company Details

7.12.2 United Utilities Group PLC Business Overview

7.12.3 United Utilities Group PLC Municipal Water Introduction

7.12.4 United Utilities Group PLC Revenue in Municipal Water Business (2017-2022)

7.12.5 United Utilities Group PLC Recent Development

7.13 Stantec

7.13.1 Stantec Company Details

7.13.2 Stantec Business Overview

7.13.3 Stantec Municipal Water Introduction

7.13.4 Stantec Revenue in Municipal Water Business (2017-2022)

7.13.5 Stantec Recent Development

7.14 Calgon Carbon Corporation

7.14.1 Calgon Carbon Corporation Company Details

7.14.2 Calgon Carbon Corporation Business Overview

7.14.3 Calgon Carbon Corporation Municipal Water Introduction

7.14.4 Calgon Carbon Corporation Revenue in Municipal Water Business (2017-2022)

7.14.5 Calgon Carbon Corporation Recent Development

7.15 Aquatech International

7.15.1 Aquatech International Company Details

7.15.2 Aquatech International Business Overview

7.15.3 Aquatech International Municipal Water Introduction

7.15.4 Aquatech International Revenue in Municipal Water Business (2017-2022)

7.15.5 Aquatech International Recent Development

7.16 WesTech Engineering

7.16.1 WesTech Engineering Company Details

7.16.2 WesTech Engineering Business Overview

7.16.3 WesTech Engineering Municipal Water Introduction

7.16.4 WesTech Engineering Revenue in Municipal Water Business (2017-2022)

7.16.5 WesTech Engineering Recent Development

7.17 RWL Water Group

7.17.1 RWL Water Group Company Details

7.17.2 RWL Water Group Business Overview

7.17.3 RWL Water Group Municipal Water Introduction

7.17.4 RWL Water Group Revenue in Municipal Water Business (2017-2022)

7.17.5 RWL Water Group Recent Development

7.18 Kingspan Environment Ltd.

7.18.1 Kingspan Environment Ltd. Company Details

7.18.2 Kingspan Environment Ltd. Business Overview

7.18.3 Kingspan Environment Ltd. Municipal Water Introduction

7.18.4 Kingspan Environment Ltd. Revenue in Municipal Water Business (2017-2022)

7.18.5 Kingspan Environment Ltd. Recent Development

For More Information About This Report, Please Enter:

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/161056/municipal-water

Any doubts and questions will be welcome.

About Us:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007. It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world, QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States