Digital Manometer Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Manometers are precision instruments that are used to measure pressure, which is the force exerted by a gas or liquid per unit surface area owing to the effects of the weight of that gas or liquid from gravity. Digital manometers, also known as electronic manometers, do not rely on Hydrostatic Balance of fluids to determine pressure. Instead, they contain a pressure transducer, a device that can convert an observed pressure level into an electrical signal whose characteristic value is proportional to, or a proxy for, the magnitude of the pressure.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Digital Manometer in global, including the following market information:
Global Digital Manometer Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Digital Manometer Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Digital Manometer companies in 2021 (%)
The global Digital Manometer market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Absolute Pressure Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Digital Manometer include OMEGA/Spectris, Anton, Chauvin Arnoux, Digitron, ETI, Extech Instruments, Kane, Martindale and Testo and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Digital Manometer manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Digital Manometer Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Digital Manometer Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Absolute Pressure Type
Gauge Pressure Type
Differential Pressure Type
Others
Global Digital Manometer Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Digital Manometer Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
HVAC Systems Maintenance
Meteorological and Weather Conditions Monitoring
Gas Pressure Monitoring
Fluid Flow Measurements
Physiological Measurements
Monitoring Compressor Systems Operations
Others
Global Digital Manometer Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Digital Manometer Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Digital Manometer revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Digital Manometer revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Digital Manometer sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Digital Manometer sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
OMEGA/Spectris
Anton
Chauvin Arnoux
Digitron
ETI
Extech Instruments
Kane
Martindale
Testo
TPI
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Digital Manometer Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Digital Manometer Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Digital Manometer Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Digital Manometer Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Digital Manometer Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Digital Manometer Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Digital Manometer Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Digital Manometer Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Digital Manometer Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Digital Manometer Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Digital Manometer Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Digital Manometer Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Digital Manometer Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Digital Manometer Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Digital Manometer Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Digital Manometer Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Digital Manometer Market Size Markets, 2021 &
