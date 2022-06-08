2022-2027 Global and Regional Laser Direct Imaging (LDI) System Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Laser Direct Imaging (LDI) System market was valued at 63.23 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.3% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

The Laser Direct Imaging (LDI) System offers auto focus capabilities so that the system can handle different thicknesses of material and rapid job change-overs without expensive tooling.Laser Direct Imaging (LDI) System is defined as a system that is employed for imaging electric circuits promptly on printed circuit board (PCB) with no usage of any mask. It can also be abbreviated as LDI. In the world of PCB Manufacturing, it is important to stay as up-to-date as possible with industry trends. This is because, printed circuit boards are constantly evolving and getting more complex, due to miniaturization trends in the electronics industry. These changes have caused the traditional imaging process for HDI PCBs to provide inadequate results. In response to new electronics tendencies, the PCB manufacturing industry has come up with a new imaging technique known as Laser Direct Imaging. As for the global Laser Direct Imaging (LDI) System industry, the top 11 manufacturers accounted for more than 90 per cent of sales market share in 2017. The Israel giant Orbotech, which accounted for 59% in the previous year, is the global leader in the Laser Direct Imaging (LDI) System industry. The manufacturers following are ORC Manufacturing, SCREEN Holdings, Via Mechanics, Manz and Limata, which respectively accounted for 13.06%, 3.83%, 4.73%, 6.98% and 1.80% of market share globally. The Han`s CNC is the national leader of China Laser Direct Imaging (LDI) System industry. It sells a total of 9.92 million dollar Laser Direct Imaging (LDI) System products in the year of 2017.

By Market Verdors:

Orbotech

ORC Manufacturing

Fuji Film

SCREEN

Via Mechanics

Manz

Limata

Delphi Laser

Hans CNC

Aiscent

AdvanTools

By Types:

Polygon Mirror 365nm

DMD 405nm

By Applications:

Standard and HDI PCB

Solder Mask

Thick-Copper and Ceramic PCB

Oversized PCB

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements.

Table of content

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Assumptions

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.2 East Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.3 Europe Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.4 South Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.6 Middle East Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.7 Africa Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.8 Oceania Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.9 South America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.5 Global Laser Direct Imaging (LDI) System Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.5.1 Global Laser Direct Imaging (LDI) System Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.5.2 Global Laser Direct Imaging (LDI) System Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Value

1.5.3 Global Laser Direct Imaging (LDI) System Price Trends Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.6 COVID-19 Outbreak: Laser Direct Imaging (LDI) System Industry Impact

Chapter 2 Global Laser Direct Imaging (LDI) System Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Laser Direct Imaging (LDI) System (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Laser Direct Imaging (LDI) System Consumption and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.1.2 Global Laser Direct Imaging (LDI) System Revenue and Market Share by Ty

