Enterprise Content Management Software Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Enterprise Content Management Software in Global, including the following market information:
Global Enterprise Content Management Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Enterprise Content Management Software market was valued at 44330 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 75370 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Cloud-Based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Enterprise Content Management Software include Alfresco Software, Box, Curata, Dashpivot, DocStar, Egnyte, eXo Platform, Hippo CMS and IBM, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Enterprise Content Management Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Enterprise Content Management Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Enterprise Content Management Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Cloud-Based
On-Premise
SaaS
Global Enterprise Content Management Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Enterprise Content Management Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
SME (Small and Medium Enterprises)
Large Enterprise
Global Enterprise Content Management Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Enterprise Content Management Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Enterprise Content Management Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Enterprise Content Management Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Alfresco Software
Box
Curata
Dashpivot
DocStar
Egnyte
eXo Platform
Hippo CMS
IBM
Oracle
Laserfiche
MangoApps
MaxxVault
M?Files
Micro Focus Vibe
Microsoft
OnBase by Hyland
OpenText Documentum
PowerDMS
SmartSearch Document Management
Workshare Compare
Xerox DocuShare
XWiki Collaboration Suite
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Enterprise Content Management Software Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Enterprise Content Management Software Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Enterprise Content Management Software Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Enterprise Content Management Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Enterprise Content Management Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Enterprise Content Management Software Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Enterprise Content Management Software Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Enterprise Content Management Software Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Enterprise Content Management Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Enterprise Content Management Software Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Enterprise Content Management Software Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Glo
