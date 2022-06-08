Aero Small Gas Turbine Engine Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Aero small gas turbine engines use power generated by the continuous burning of a mixture of fuel and compressed air. These engines are useful especially for small civil aircraft?experimental aircraft, sport gliders and unmanned aerial vehicles.This report only covers the Power Output under 120 MW.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Aero Small Gas Turbine Engine in global, including the following market information:

Global Aero Small Gas Turbine Engine Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Aero Small Gas Turbine Engine Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Aero Small Gas Turbine Engine companies in 2021 (%)

The global Aero Small Gas Turbine Engine market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Aero Small Gas Turbine Engine include PBS AEROSPACE, Rolls-Royce, Honda Motor Co., Ltd, Honeywell, Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd, Cape Aerospace Technologies, UAV Turbines Inc. and IHI, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Aero Small Gas Turbine Engine manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Aero Small Gas Turbine Engine Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Aero Small Gas Turbine Engine Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

40-70 MW

71-100 MW

>100 MW

Global Aero Small Gas Turbine Engine Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Aero Small Gas Turbine Engine Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Small Civil Aircraft

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV)

Experimental Aircraft

Sport Gliders

Model Aircraft

Others

Global Aero Small Gas Turbine Engine Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Aero Small Gas Turbine Engine Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Aero Small Gas Turbine Engine revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Aero Small Gas Turbine Engine revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Aero Small Gas Turbine Engine sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Aero Small Gas Turbine Engine sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

PBS AEROSPACE

Rolls-Royce

Honda Motor Co., Ltd

Honeywell

Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd

Cape Aerospace Technologies

UAV Turbines Inc.

IHI

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Aero Small Gas Turbine Engine Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Aero Small Gas Turbine Engine Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Aero Small Gas Turbine Engine Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Aero Small Gas Turbine Engine Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Aero Small Gas Turbine Engine Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Aero Small Gas Turbine Engine Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Aero Small Gas Turbine Engine Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Aero Small Gas Turbine Engine Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Aero Small Gas Turbine Engine Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Aero Small Gas Turbine Engine Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Aero Small Gas Turbine Engine Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Aero Small Gas Turbine Engine Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Aero Small Gas Turbine Engine Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Aero Small Gas Turbine Engine Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Aero Small Gas Turbine Engine Companies

3.8

