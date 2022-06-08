System Monitoring Software Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Systems Monitoring Software is an umbrella term that includes individual system monitoring tools. These tools are designed to manage a company?s IT system in a centralized fashion and can be operated remotely. System monitoring software is a core offering of many managed server providers (MSP).
This report contains market size and forecasts of System Monitoring Software in Global, including the following market information:
Global System Monitoring Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global System Monitoring Software market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
On-Premise Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of System Monitoring Software include SolarWinds, Avast, CA Technologies, ConnectWise Automate (formerly LabTech), Continuum Command, Freshping, Icinga, ipswitch and Kaseya, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the System Monitoring Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global System Monitoring Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global System Monitoring Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
On-Premise
PaaS
SaaS
Global System Monitoring Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global System Monitoring Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
SME (Small and Medium Enterprises)
Large Enterprise
Global System Monitoring Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global System Monitoring Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies System Monitoring Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies System Monitoring Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
SolarWinds
Avast
CA Technologies
ConnectWise Automate (formerly LabTech)
Continuum Command
Freshping
Icinga
ipswitch
Kaseya
Microsoft
Monitis
Nagios
New Relic
NinjaRMM
Oracle
Paessler
Redgate
ScienceLogic
Site24x7
ThousandEyes
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 System Monitoring Software Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global System Monitoring Software Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global System Monitoring Software Overall Market Size
2.1 Global System Monitoring Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global System Monitoring Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top System Monitoring Software Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global System Monitoring Software Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global System Monitoring Software Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 System Monitoring Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies System Monitoring Software Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 System Monitoring Software Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 System Monitoring Software Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 System Monitoring Software Companies
