Property Management and Real Estate Software Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Property management and real estate software help property managers and real estate owners manage commercial and residential rental properties.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Property Management and Real Estate Software in Global, including the following market information:
Global Property Management and Real Estate Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Property Management and Real Estate Software market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
On-Premise Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Property Management and Real Estate Software include Accruent(Lucernex), AMTdirect, AppFolio, Brokermint, Buildium, CoreLogic, CoStar, Entrata and HomeHubZone, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Property Management and Real Estate Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Property Management and Real Estate Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Property Management and Real Estate Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
On-Premise
Cloud-Based
Global Property Management and Real Estate Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Property Management and Real Estate Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
SME (Small and Medium Enterprises)
Large Enterprise
Global Property Management and Real Estate Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Property Management and Real Estate Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Property Management and Real Estate Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Property Management and Real Estate Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Accruent(Lucernex)
AMTdirect
AppFolio
Brokermint
Buildium
CoreLogic
CoStar
Entrata
HomeHubZone
Hotelogix
MRI Software
Placester
Planyo
Property Matrix
RealPage
Sage 300 Construction and Real Estate
ServusConnect
Space Designer 3D
storEDGE
TORCHx
Trimble
VTS
Yardi
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Property Management and Real Estate Software Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Property Management and Real Estate Software Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Property Management and Real Estate Software Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Property Management and Real Estate Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Property Management and Real Estate Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Property Management and Real Estate Software Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Property Management and Real Estate Software Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Property Management and Real Estate Software Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Property Management and Real Estate Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Property Management and Real Estate Software Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Property Management and Real E
