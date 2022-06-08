Cargo Non-intrusive Inspection Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Cargo Non-intrusive Inspection in Global, including the following market information:
Global Cargo Non-intrusive Inspection Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Cargo Non-intrusive Inspection market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Electronic Search Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Cargo Non-intrusive Inspection include ACTS-Aviation Security, Expedited World Cargo, AMERICAN K-9 DETECTION SERVICES, Safe Passage International, Global K9 Protection Group, KUEHNE + NAGEL, Cargo Screening Solutions, Marcura and MSA. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Cargo Non-intrusive Inspection companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Cargo Non-intrusive Inspection Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Cargo Non-intrusive Inspection Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Electronic Search
Manual Search
Canine Search
Global Cargo Non-intrusive Inspection Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Cargo Non-intrusive Inspection Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Airfreight
Seafreight
Others
Global Cargo Non-intrusive Inspection Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Cargo Non-intrusive Inspection Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Cargo Non-intrusive Inspection revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Cargo Non-intrusive Inspection revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
ACTS-Aviation Security
Expedited World Cargo
AMERICAN K-9 DETECTION SERVICES
Safe Passage International
Global K9 Protection Group
KUEHNE + NAGEL
Cargo Screening Solutions
Marcura
MSA
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Cargo Non-intrusive Inspection Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Cargo Non-intrusive Inspection Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Cargo Non-intrusive Inspection Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Cargo Non-intrusive Inspection Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Cargo Non-intrusive Inspection Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Cargo Non-intrusive Inspection Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Cargo Non-intrusive Inspection Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Cargo Non-intrusive Inspection Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Cargo Non-intrusive Inspection Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Cargo Non-intrusive Inspection Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cargo Non-intrusive Inspection Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Cargo Non-intrusive Inspection Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2
