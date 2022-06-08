Fibre to X Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Fibre to X in Global, including the following market information:
Global Fibre to X Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Fibre to X market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Fiber to Buildings (FTTB) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Fibre to X include Corning, ZTT, Allied Telesis, Commscope, Huawei, Shanghai Sun Telecommunication, ZTE, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) and China Telecom Corporation Limited and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Fibre to X companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Fibre to X Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Fibre to X Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Fiber to Buildings (FTTB)
Fiber to Desks (FTTD)
Fiber to Nodes (FTTN)
Others
Global Fibre to X Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Fibre to X Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Industrial
Commercial
Residential
Global Fibre to X Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Fibre to X Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Fibre to X revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Fibre to X revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Corning
ZTT
Allied Telesis
Commscope
Huawei
Shanghai Sun Telecommunication
ZTE
Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL)
China Telecom Corporation Limited
Mtn Group
