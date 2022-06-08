Adult City and Urban Bicycle Helmets Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Adult City and Urban Bicycle Helmets in global, including the following market information:

Global Adult City and Urban Bicycle Helmets Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Adult City and Urban Bicycle Helmets Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Adult City and Urban Bicycle Helmets companies in 2021 (%)

The global Adult City and Urban Bicycle Helmets market was valued at 706.9 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 810.4 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.0% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Adult City and Urban Bicycle Helmets include HardnutZ, Salice, Prowell Helmets, Mavic, Scott Sports, KASK, MET, Uvex and POC, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Adult City and Urban Bicycle Helmets manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Adult City and Urban Bicycle Helmets Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Adult City and Urban Bicycle Helmets Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

20-50 USD/Unit

50.1-80 USD/Unit

80.1-100 USD/Unit

100.1-150 USD/Unit

>150 USD/Unit

Global Adult City and Urban Bicycle Helmets Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Adult City and Urban Bicycle Helmets Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Departmental Stores

Speciality Stores

Online Retail

Global Adult City and Urban Bicycle Helmets Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Adult City and Urban Bicycle Helmets Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Adult City and Urban Bicycle Helmets revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Adult City and Urban Bicycle Helmets revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Adult City and Urban Bicycle Helmets sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Adult City and Urban Bicycle Helmets sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

HardnutZ

Salice

Prowell Helmets

Mavic

Scott Sports

KASK

MET

Uvex

POC

Urge

Orbea

LAS helmets

Limar

ABUS

Lazer

Rudy Project

Bell Helmets

Vista Outdoor

Dorel

Specialized

Trek Bicycle

Merida

Giant

OGK KABUTO

GUB

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Adult City and Urban Bicycle Helmets Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Adult City and Urban Bicycle Helmets Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Adult City and Urban Bicycle Helmets Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Adult City and Urban Bicycle Helmets Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Adult City and Urban Bicycle Helmets Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Adult City and Urban Bicycle Helmets Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Adult City and Urban Bicycle Helmets Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Adult City and Urban Bicycle Helmets Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Adult City and Urban Bicycle Helmets Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Adult City and Urban Bicycle Helmets Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Adult City and Urban Bicycle Helmets Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Adult City and Urban Bicycle Helmets Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Adult City and Urban Bicycle Helmets Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Adult City and Urban Bicycle Helmets Players in Global Market

