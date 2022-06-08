Adult City and Urban Bicycle Helmets Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Adult City and Urban Bicycle Helmets in global, including the following market information:
Global Adult City and Urban Bicycle Helmets Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Adult City and Urban Bicycle Helmets Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Adult City and Urban Bicycle Helmets companies in 2021 (%)
The global Adult City and Urban Bicycle Helmets market was valued at 706.9 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 810.4 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.0% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Adult City and Urban Bicycle Helmets include HardnutZ, Salice, Prowell Helmets, Mavic, Scott Sports, KASK, MET, Uvex and POC, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Adult City and Urban Bicycle Helmets manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Adult City and Urban Bicycle Helmets Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Adult City and Urban Bicycle Helmets Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
20-50 USD/Unit
50.1-80 USD/Unit
80.1-100 USD/Unit
100.1-150 USD/Unit
>150 USD/Unit
Global Adult City and Urban Bicycle Helmets Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Adult City and Urban Bicycle Helmets Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
Departmental Stores
Speciality Stores
Online Retail
Global Adult City and Urban Bicycle Helmets Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Adult City and Urban Bicycle Helmets Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Adult City and Urban Bicycle Helmets revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Adult City and Urban Bicycle Helmets revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Adult City and Urban Bicycle Helmets sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Adult City and Urban Bicycle Helmets sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
HardnutZ
Salice
Prowell Helmets
Mavic
Scott Sports
KASK
MET
Uvex
POC
Urge
Orbea
LAS helmets
Limar
ABUS
Lazer
Rudy Project
Bell Helmets
Vista Outdoor
Dorel
Specialized
Trek Bicycle
Merida
Giant
OGK KABUTO
GUB
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Adult City and Urban Bicycle Helmets Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Adult City and Urban Bicycle Helmets Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Adult City and Urban Bicycle Helmets Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Adult City and Urban Bicycle Helmets Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Adult City and Urban Bicycle Helmets Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Adult City and Urban Bicycle Helmets Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Adult City and Urban Bicycle Helmets Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Adult City and Urban Bicycle Helmets Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Adult City and Urban Bicycle Helmets Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Adult City and Urban Bicycle Helmets Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Adult City and Urban Bicycle Helmets Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Adult City and Urban Bicycle Helmets Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Adult City and Urban Bicycle Helmets Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Adult City and Urban Bicycle Helmets Players in Globa
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.24marketreports.com/
Similar Reports: Adult City and Urban Bicycle Helmets Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Global and Japan Adult City and Urban Bicycle Helmets Market Insights, Forecast to 2027
Global and Japan Adult City and Urban Bicycle Helmets Market Insights, Forecast to 2027
Global Adult City and Urban Bicycle Helmets Sales Market Report 2021