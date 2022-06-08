Waste Management Service Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Waste Management Service in Global, including the following market information:
Global Waste Management Service Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Waste Management Service market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Landfill Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Waste Management Service include Veolia Environnement, Suez Environnement, Waste Management, Republic Services, Stericycle, Clean Harbors, ADS Waste Holdings, WM Intellectual Property Holdings and Progressive Waste Solutions, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Waste Management Service companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Waste Management Service Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Waste Management Service Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Landfill
Recycle
Incineration
Others
Global Waste Management Service Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Waste Management Service Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Food Waste Management
Industrial Plastic Waste Management
E-Waste Management
Business Waste Management
Others
Global Waste Management Service Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Waste Management Service Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Waste Management Service revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Waste Management Service revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Veolia Environnement
Suez Environnement
Waste Management
Republic Services
Stericycle
Clean Harbors
ADS Waste Holdings
WM Intellectual Property Holdings
Progressive Waste Solutions
Covanta Holding
Remondis
Parc
Kayama
Shirai
New COOP Tianbao
China Recyling Development
Biffa
Cawleys
Rumpke Consolidated Companies Inc
Recology Inc
Food Surplus Management Limited
The Waste Company
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Waste Management Service Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Waste Management Service Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Waste Management Service Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Waste Management Service Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Waste Management Service Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Waste Management Service Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Waste Management Service Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Waste Management Service Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Waste Management Service Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Waste Management Service Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Waste Management Service Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Waste Management Service Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Waste Management Service Companies
4 Market Sights by Produ
