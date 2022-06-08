Integrated Pest Management Pheromones Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Integrated Pest Management Pheromones in Global, including the following market information:

Global Integrated Pest Management Pheromones Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Integrated Pest Management Pheromones market was valued at 2812.3 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 3665.3 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

SexPheromone Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Integrated Pest Management Pheromones include Shin-Etsu, Suterra, Bedoukian Research, SEDQ, Pherobank, Isagro, Russell Ipm and Wanhedaye, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Integrated Pest Management Pheromones companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Integrated Pest Management Pheromones Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Integrated Pest Management Pheromones Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

SexPheromone

Aggregation Pheromones

Others

Global Integrated Pest Management Pheromones Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Integrated Pest Management Pheromones Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Gypsy Moth

Codling Moth

Vine & Berry Moth

Others

Global Integrated Pest Management Pheromones Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Integrated Pest Management Pheromones Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Integrated Pest Management Pheromones revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Integrated Pest Management Pheromones revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Shin-Etsu

Suterra

Bedoukian Research

SEDQ

Pherobank

Isagro

Russell Ipm

Wanhedaye

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Integrated Pest Management Pheromones Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Integrated Pest Management Pheromones Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Integrated Pest Management Pheromones Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Integrated Pest Management Pheromones Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Integrated Pest Management Pheromones Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Integrated Pest Management Pheromones Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Integrated Pest Management Pheromones Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Integrated Pest Management Pheromones Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Integrated Pest Management Pheromones Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Integrated Pest Management Pheromones Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Integrated Pest Management Pheromones Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1

