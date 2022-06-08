Middle Office Outsourcing Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The middle office is a team of employees working in a financial services institution. Financial services institutions can be divided into three sections: the front, the middle and the back office. The front office is composed of customer-facing employees such as sales personnel. The middle office is made up of the risk managers and the information technology managers who manage risk and maintain the information resources. The back office is composed of the human resources department, office managers and customer care representatives who provide support, administrative and payment services.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Middle Office Outsourcing in Global, including the following market information:
Global Middle Office Outsourcing Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Middle Office Outsourcing market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Bespoke Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Middle Office Outsourcing include SGSS, Adepa Global Services S.A., Brown Brothers Harriman, CACEIS, Mondaq Ltd, HEDGEGUARD, Alter Domus Luxembourg Sarl, Pershing Limited and Citigroup Inc., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Middle Office Outsourcing companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Middle Office Outsourcing Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Middle Office Outsourcing Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Bespoke
Off-the-shelf
Global Middle Office Outsourcing Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Middle Office Outsourcing Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Banking
Insurance
Others
Global Middle Office Outsourcing Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Middle Office Outsourcing Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Middle Office Outsourcing revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Middle Office Outsourcing revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
SGSS
Adepa Global Services S.A.
Brown Brothers Harriman
CACEIS
Mondaq Ltd
HEDGEGUARD
Alter Domus Luxembourg Sarl
Pershing Limited
Citigroup Inc.
Genpact Ltd.
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
State Street Corp.
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Middle Office Outsourcing Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Middle Office Outsourcing Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Middle Office Outsourcing Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Middle Office Outsourcing Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Middle Office Outsourcing Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Middle Office Outsourcing Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Middle Office Outsourcing Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Middle Office Outsourcing Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Middle Office Outsourcing Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Middle Office Outsourcing Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Middle Office Outsourcing Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Middle Office Outsourcing Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Middle Office Outsourcing Companies
4 Market Si
