Employee Pulse Survey Tool Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Employee Pulse Survey Tool in Global, including the following market information:
Global Employee Pulse Survey Tool Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Employee Pulse Survey Tool market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Cloud-Based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Employee Pulse Survey Tool include Employee Effectiveness, Performance Appraisal, Glint, Gtmhub, SalesScreen, BambooHR, Engagedly, Impraise and Namely, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Employee Pulse Survey Tool companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Employee Pulse Survey Tool Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Employee Pulse Survey Tool Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Cloud-Based
On-Premise
Global Employee Pulse Survey Tool Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Employee Pulse Survey Tool Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Large Enterprises
Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)
Global Employee Pulse Survey Tool Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Employee Pulse Survey Tool Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Employee Pulse Survey Tool revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Employee Pulse Survey Tool revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Employee Effectiveness
Performance Appraisal
Glint
Gtmhub
SalesScreen
BambooHR
Engagedly
Impraise
Namely
iCIMS Talent Platform
PurelyHR
Vibe HCM
Heartland Payroll
Sage HRMS
UltiPro
Humi
PerformYard
Dayforce HCM
Collage
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Employee Pulse Survey Tool Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Employee Pulse Survey Tool Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Employee Pulse Survey Tool Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Employee Pulse Survey Tool Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Employee Pulse Survey Tool Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Employee Pulse Survey Tool Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Employee Pulse Survey Tool Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Employee Pulse Survey Tool Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Employee Pulse Survey Tool Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Employee Pulse Survey Tool Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Employee Pulse Survey Tool Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Employee Pulse Survey Tool Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Employee Pulse Survey Tool Companies
