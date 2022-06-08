Data Center Backup Software Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Data center backup is the process of backing up and archiving the data, applications and/or infrastructure of a data center.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Data Center Backup Software in Global, including the following market information:
Global Data Center Backup Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Data Center Backup Software market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Cloud-Based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Data Center Backup Software include Actifio Inc., Bacula Systems, Carbonite, SolarWinds MSP Canada ULC and SolarWinds MSP UK Ltd., Actifio, IBM, Veritas Technologies and AI Time Journal, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Data Center Backup Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Data Center Backup Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Data Center Backup Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Cloud-Based
SaaS
Global Data Center Backup Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Data Center Backup Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
SME (Small and Medium Enterprises)
Large Enterprise
Global Data Center Backup Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Data Center Backup Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Data Center Backup Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Data Center Backup Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Actifio Inc.
Bacula Systems
Carbonite
SolarWinds MSP Canada ULC and SolarWinds MSP UK Ltd.
Actifio
IBM
Veritas Technologies
AI Time Journal
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Data Center Backup Software Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Data Center Backup Software Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Data Center Backup Software Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Data Center Backup Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Data Center Backup Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Data Center Backup Software Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Data Center Backup Software Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Data Center Backup Software Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Data Center Backup Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Data Center Backup Software Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Data Center Backup Software Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Data Center Backup Software Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Data Center Backup Softw
