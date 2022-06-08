Mobile Identity Software Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Mobile identity software is, as its name suggests, a mobile-centric form of identity management proper, providing identity and access features for mobile platforms. The emergence of cloud and BYOD has brought a lot of confusion with large numbers of employees who wish to access web-based and mobile apps from Gmail to Workday on their mobile devices. Mobile identity software is designed to extend identity management to mobile apps that reside outside a company?s firewall. These products are often not designed to replace well-known directory protocols like LDAP and Active Directory, but rather take advantage of these existing identities and extend them to cloud and mobile apps.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Mobile Identity Software in Global, including the following market information:
Global Mobile Identity Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Mobile Identity Software market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
On-Premise Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Mobile Identity Software include Okta, OneLogin, Oracle, IBM, Amazon, Salesforce, Microstrategy, IDology and Mitek Systems. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Mobile Identity Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Mobile Identity Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Mobile Identity Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
On-Premise
Cloud-Based
Global Mobile Identity Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Mobile Identity Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
SME (Small and Medium Enterprises)
Large Enterprise
Global Mobile Identity Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Mobile Identity Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Mobile Identity Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Mobile Identity Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Okta
OneLogin
Oracle
IBM
Amazon
Salesforce
Microstrategy
IDology
Mitek Systems
