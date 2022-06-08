Network Visibility Tool Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Network visibility covers a lot of ground, but its definition is actually rather simple. The term refers to being aware of everything within and moving through your network with the help of network visibility tools. In this way, network visibility tools are used to keep a close and constant eye on network traffic, monitored applications, network performance, managed network resources and big data analytics, which in turn, requires effective and scalable data collection, aggregation, distribution and delivery.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Network Visibility Tool in Global, including the following market information:

Global Network Visibility Tool Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Network Visibility Tool market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Cloud-Based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Network Visibility Tool include FireEye Inc, Gigamon, Solarwinds, Paessler, OpManager, Ipswitch, Nagios XI, Zabbix and Datadog, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Network Visibility Tool companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Network Visibility Tool Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Network Visibility Tool Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Cloud-Based

On-Premise

Global Network Visibility Tool Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Network Visibility Tool Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Global Network Visibility Tool Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Network Visibility Tool Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Network Visibility Tool revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Network Visibility Tool revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

FireEye Inc

Gigamon

Solarwinds

Paessler

OpManager

Ipswitch

Nagios XI

Zabbix

Datadog

ConnectWise Automate

Logic Monitor

OP5 Monitor

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Network Visibility Tool Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Network Visibility Tool Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Network Visibility Tool Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Network Visibility Tool Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Network Visibility Tool Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Network Visibility Tool Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Network Visibility Tool Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Network Visibility Tool Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Network Visibility Tool Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Network Visibility Tool Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Network Visibility Tool Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Network Visibility Tool Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Network Visibility Tool Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 O

