Vulnerability Management Solution Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Vulnerability management tools scan enterprise networks for weaknesses that may be exploited by would-be intruders. Should the scan find a weakness the vulnerability software suggests or initiates remediation action. In this way, vulnerability management software reduces the potential of a network attack. This approach to network security differs from firewalls, antivirus or antispyware software, and Intrusion Detection Systems (IDS). These security tools are designed to manage attacks on the network as they occur. In contrast, vulnerability management tools instead search for potential weaknesses and fix them in an attempt to mitigate potential future network attacks.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Vulnerability Management Solution in Global, including the following market information:
Global Vulnerability Management Solution Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Vulnerability Management Solution market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
On-Premise Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Vulnerability Management Solution include FireMon, Acunetix, Alert Logic, AlienVault, Attivo Networks, BeyondTrust, Brinqa, Digital Shadows and Ivanti, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Vulnerability Management Solution companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Vulnerability Management Solution Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Vulnerability Management Solution Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
On-Premise
Cloud-Based
Global Vulnerability Management Solution Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Vulnerability Management Solution Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
SME (Small and Medium Enterprises)
Large Enterprise
Global Vulnerability Management Solution Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Vulnerability Management Solution Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Vulnerability Management Solution revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Vulnerability Management Solution revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
FireMon
Acunetix
Alert Logic
AlienVault
Attivo Networks
BeyondTrust
Brinqa
Digital Shadows
Ivanti
McAfee
Microsoft
Qualys
Rapid7
Recorded Future
SecPoint
SecurityScorecard
Skybox
Skyport Systems
Symantec
Tenable Inc
Tripwire
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Vulnerability Management Solution Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Vulnerability Management Solution Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Vulnerability Management Solution Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Vulnerability Management Solution Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Vulnerability Management Solution Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Vulnerability Management Solution Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Vulnerability Management Solution Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Vulnerability Management Solution Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Vulnerability Management Solution Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Vulnerability Management Solution Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Vulnerability Management Solution Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Vulnerability Management Solution Companies
