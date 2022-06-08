Social Login Tool Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Social Login Tools, or?social?sign-on, are a relatively new class of software that allows a visitor to a website, or a potential or present customer to an online store, to instantaneously register for a personal account with the service provider using their pre-existing?social?website credentials.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Social Login Tool in Global, including the following market information:

Global Social Login Tool Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Social Login Tool market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

On-Premise Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Social Login Tool include SAP, LoginRadius Inc, Janrain, SoClever, AddShoppers, OneAll, Zinrelo, GetSocial and Annex Cloud, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Social Login Tool companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Social Login Tool Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Social Login Tool Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

On-Premise

Cloud-Based

SaaS

Global Social Login Tool Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Social Login Tool Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

SME (Small and Medium Enterprises)

Large Enterprise

Global Social Login Tool Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Social Login Tool Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Social Login Tool revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Social Login Tool revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

SAP

LoginRadius Inc

Janrain

SoClever

AddShoppers

OneAll

Zinrelo

GetSocial

Annex Cloud

Synacor

Okta

Appreciation Engine

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Social Login Tool Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Social Login Tool Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Social Login Tool Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Social Login Tool Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Social Login Tool Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Social Login Tool Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Social Login Tool Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Social Login Tool Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Social Login Tool Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Social Login Tool Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Social Login Tool Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Social Login Tool Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Social Login Tool Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 by Type – Global Social Login Tool Market Size Markets,

