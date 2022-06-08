Fire Protection Contractor Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Fire Protection Contractor in Global, including the following market information:
Global Fire Protection Contractor Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Fire Protection Contractor market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Emergency Service Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Fire Protection Contractor include BrandSafway, Gottstein Corp., Jorgensen Co., Pyrotech, Fox Valley Fire & Safety, Cerullo Fire Protection, Inc., Bouchard, John & Sons Co., Inland Empire Architectural Specialties (IDEAS) Inc. and Oliver's Bush Hogging, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Fire Protection Contractor companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Fire Protection Contractor Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Fire Protection Contractor Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Emergency Service
Training
Fire Equipment Sale
Global Fire Protection Contractor Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Fire Protection Contractor Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hotel
Hospital
School
Office
Global Fire Protection Contractor Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Fire Protection Contractor Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Fire Protection Contractor revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Fire Protection Contractor revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
BrandSafway
Gottstein Corp.
Jorgensen Co.
Pyrotech
Fox Valley Fire & Safety
Cerullo Fire Protection, Inc.
Bouchard, John & Sons Co.
Inland Empire Architectural Specialties (IDEAS) Inc.
Oliver's Bush Hogging
Beach Lake Sprinkler
TGF Forestry and Fire
Apollo Fire Equipment Company.
Acoustical Spray Insulators
Secure Tech
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Fire Protection Contractor Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Fire Protection Contractor Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Fire Protection Contractor Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Fire Protection Contractor Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Fire Protection Contractor Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Fire Protection Contractor Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Fire Protection Contractor Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Fire Protection Contractor Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Fire Protection Contractor Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Fire Protection Contractor Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fire Protection Contractor Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Fire Protection Contractor Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fire Protection Contractor Companies
