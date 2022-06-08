Bot Detection and Mitigation Software Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Bot detection and mitigation software is used by companies to defend against attacks or other unauthorized activity involving bots. Bots may attempt to take down sites and perform a DDoS attack, scrape data from a website, or perform fraudulent transactions. Bot detection and mitigation products are designed to recognize bot activity, identify malicious bots, and prevent them from engaging with websites, applications, or networks. Companies use these tools to maintain availability during attacks and prevent bots from completing their intended tasks. These tools may have similar features to?DDoS protection software?but bot detection and mitigation solutions defend against a variety of bot-related activities, rather than one type of attack.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Bot Detection and Mitigation Software in Global, including the following market information:

Global Bot Detection and Mitigation Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Bot Detection and Mitigation Software market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

SaaS Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Bot Detection and Mitigation Software include Webroot, DataDome, ShieldSquare, Distil Networks, Akamai, GeeTest, Alibaba, BitNinja and Secucloud, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Bot Detection and Mitigation Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Bot Detection and Mitigation Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Bot Detection and Mitigation Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

SaaS

Cloud-Based

On-Premise

Global Bot Detection and Mitigation Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Bot Detection and Mitigation Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

SME (Small and Medium Enterprises)

Large Enterprise

Global Bot Detection and Mitigation Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Bot Detection and Mitigation Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Bot Detection and Mitigation Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Bot Detection and Mitigation Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Webroot

DataDome

ShieldSquare

Distil Networks

Akamai

GeeTest

Alibaba

BitNinja

Secucloud

Fraudsensor

InfiSecure

Kasada

MediaGuard

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Bot Detection and Mitigation Software Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Bot Detection and Mitigation Software Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Bot Detection and Mitigation Software Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Bot Detection and Mitigation Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Bot Detection and Mitigation Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Bot Detection and Mitigation Software Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Bot Detection and Mitigation Software Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Bot Detection and Mitigation Software Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Bot Detection and Mitigation Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Bot Detection and Mitigation Software Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Bot Detection and Mitigation Software Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1

