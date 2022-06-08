Insights on the Monthly Contact Lenses Market Report & Forecast to 2028 – by Players, Types, Applications and Region

QY Research latest released a report about Monthly Contact Lenses. This report focuses on global and United States Monthly Contact Lenses , also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Key Market Segmentation

Monthly Contact Lenses (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Monthly Contact Lenses will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Monthly Contact Lenses size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

For more information about this report, visit

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/359937/monthly-contact-lenses

Breakup by Type

Hard Contact Lenses

Soft Contact Lenses

Breakup by Application

Corrective Lenses

Cosmetic Lenses and Lifestyle-Oriented Lenses

Others

Breakup by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Breakup by Company

Johnson and Johnson Vision Care

Menicon

CooperVision

Bausch + Lomb

St.Shine Optical

Alcon

HYDRON

SEED

Horien

Weicon

CLB

MIOMI

Kefuyanjing

Key Questions Answered in This Report

How has the Global and United States Monthly Contact Lenses performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the Monthly Contact Lenses type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market size based on the region?

What is the breakup of the market based on theregion Level & country Level?

What is the structure of the Global and United States Monthly Contact Lenses and who are the key players?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Monthly Contact Lenses Product Introduction

1.2 Global Monthly Contact Lenses Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Monthly Contact Lenses Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Monthly Contact Lenses Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Monthly Contact Lenses Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Monthly Contact Lenses Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Monthly Contact Lenses Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Monthly Contact Lenses Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Monthly Contact Lenses in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Monthly Contact Lenses Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Monthly Contact Lenses Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Monthly Contact Lenses Industry Trends

1.5.2 Monthly Contact Lenses Market Drivers

1.5.3 Monthly Contact Lenses Market Challenges

1.5.4 Monthly Contact Lenses Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Monthly Contact Lenses Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Hard Contact Lenses

2.1.2 Soft Contact Lenses

2.2 Global Monthly Contact Lenses Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Monthly Contact Lenses Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Monthly Contact Lenses Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Monthly Contact Lenses Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Monthly Contact Lenses Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Monthly Contact Lenses Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Monthly Contact Lenses Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Monthly Contact Lenses Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Monthly Contact Lenses Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Corrective Lenses

3.1.2 Cosmetic Lenses and Lifestyle-Oriented Lenses

3.1.3 Others

3.2 Global Monthly Contact Lenses Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Monthly Contact Lenses Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Monthly Contact Lenses Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Monthly Contact Lenses Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Monthly Contact Lenses Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Monthly Contact Lenses Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Monthly Contact Lenses Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Monthly Contact Lenses Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Monthly Contact Lenses Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Monthly Contact Lenses Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Monthly Contact Lenses Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Monthly Contact Lenses Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Monthly Contact Lenses Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Monthly Contact Lenses Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Monthly Contact Lenses Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Monthly Contact Lenses Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Monthly Contact Lenses in 2021

4.2.3 Global Monthly Contact Lenses Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Monthly Contact Lenses Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Monthly Contact Lenses Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Monthly Contact Lenses Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Monthly Contact Lenses Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Monthly Contact Lenses Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Monthly Contact Lenses Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Monthly Contact Lenses Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Monthly Contact Lenses Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Monthly Contact Lenses Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Monthly Contact Lenses Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Monthly Contact Lenses Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Monthly Contact Lenses Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Monthly Contact Lenses Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Monthly Contact Lenses Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Monthly Contact Lenses Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Monthly Contact Lenses Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Monthly Contact Lenses Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Monthly Contact Lenses Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Monthly Contact Lenses Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Monthly Contact Lenses Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Monthly Contact Lenses Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Monthly Contact Lenses Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Monthly Contact Lenses Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Monthly Contact Lenses Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Monthly Contact Lenses Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Monthly Contact Lenses Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Johnson and Johnson Vision Care

7.1.1 Johnson and Johnson Vision Care Corporation Information

7.1.2 Johnson and Johnson Vision Care Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Johnson and Johnson Vision Care Monthly Contact Lenses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Johnson and Johnson Vision Care Monthly Contact Lenses Products Offered

7.1.5 Johnson and Johnson Vision Care Recent Development

7.2 Menicon

7.2.1 Menicon Corporation Information

7.2.2 Menicon Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Menicon Monthly Contact Lenses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Menicon Monthly Contact Lenses Products Offered

7.2.5 Menicon Recent Development

7.3 CooperVision

7.3.1 CooperVision Corporation Information

7.3.2 CooperVision Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 CooperVision Monthly Contact Lenses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 CooperVision Monthly Contact Lenses Products Offered

7.3.5 CooperVision Recent Development

7.4 Bausch + Lomb

7.4.1 Bausch + Lomb Corporation Information

7.4.2 Bausch + Lomb Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Bausch + Lomb Monthly Contact Lenses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Bausch + Lomb Monthly Contact Lenses Products Offered

7.4.5 Bausch + Lomb Recent Development

7.5 St.Shine Optical

7.5.1 St.Shine Optical Corporation Information

7.5.2 St.Shine Optical Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 St.Shine Optical Monthly Contact Lenses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 St.Shine Optical Monthly Contact Lenses Products Offered

7.5.5 St.Shine Optical Recent Development

7.6 Alcon

7.6.1 Alcon Corporation Information

7.6.2 Alcon Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Alcon Monthly Contact Lenses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Alcon Monthly Contact Lenses Products Offered

7.6.5 Alcon Recent Development

7.7 HYDRON

7.7.1 HYDRON Corporation Information

7.7.2 HYDRON Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 HYDRON Monthly Contact Lenses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 HYDRON Monthly Contact Lenses Products Offered

7.7.5 HYDRON Recent Development

7.8 SEED

7.8.1 SEED Corporation Information

7.8.2 SEED Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 SEED Monthly Contact Lenses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 SEED Monthly Contact Lenses Products Offered

7.8.5 SEED Recent Development

7.9 Horien

7.9.1 Horien Corporation Information

7.9.2 Horien Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Horien Monthly Contact Lenses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Horien Monthly Contact Lenses Products Offered

7.9.5 Horien Recent Development

7.10 Weicon

7.10.1 Weicon Corporation Information

7.10.2 Weicon Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Weicon Monthly Contact Lenses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Weicon Monthly Contact Lenses Products Offered

7.10.5 Weicon Recent Development

7.11 CLB

7.11.1 CLB Corporation Information

7.11.2 CLB Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 CLB Monthly Contact Lenses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 CLB Monthly Contact Lenses Products Offered

7.11.5 CLB Recent Development

7.12 MIOMI

7.12.1 MIOMI Corporation Information

7.12.2 MIOMI Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 MIOMI Monthly Contact Lenses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 MIOMI Products Offered

7.12.5 MIOMI Recent Development

7.13 Kefuyanjing

7.13.1 Kefuyanjing Corporation Information

7.13.2 Kefuyanjing Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Kefuyanjing Monthly Contact Lenses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Kefuyanjing Products Offered

7.13.5 Kefuyanjing Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Monthly Contact Lenses Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Monthly Contact Lenses Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Monthly Contact Lenses Distributors

8.3 Monthly Contact Lenses Production Mode & Process

8.4 Monthly Contact Lenses Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Monthly Contact Lenses Sales Channels

8.4.2 Monthly Contact Lenses Distributors

8.5 Monthly Contact Lenses Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

Receive Free Sample, Charts, Tables or Full Report, Please enter:

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/359937/monthly-contact-lenses

Any questions or requirements, please do not hesitate to contact us.

About Us:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007.It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world，QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States

Website: https://us.qyresearch.com

For more information about this report, visit