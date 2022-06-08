Global Molybdenum-99 (Mo-99) Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Molybdenum-99 (Mo-99) market, which is segmented by region (country), company and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Molybdenum-99 (Mo-99) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application of Global Molybdenum-99 (Mo-99) market.

Summary

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Molybdenum-99 (Mo-99) market size is estimated to be worth US$ 538.51 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 731.37 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 5.23% during the review period.

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

NRG

IRE

ANSTO

NTP

Rosatom

Molybdenum-99 (Mo-99) Market Segment by Type

Produced by HEU

Produced by LEU

Molybdenum-99 (Mo-99) Market Segment by Application

Medical

Others

The report on the Molybdenum-99 (Mo-99) market covers the following region (country) analysis:

Production by Region

Europe

APAC

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

South America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Molybdenum-99 (Mo-99) consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Molybdenum-99 (Mo-99) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Molybdenum-99 (Mo-99) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Molybdenum-99 (Mo-99) with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Molybdenum-99 (Mo-99) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 MOLYBDENUM-99 (MO-99) MARKET OVERVIEW 1

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Molybdenum-99 (Mo-99) 1

1.2 Molybdenum-99 (Mo-99) Segment by Type 1

1.2.1 Global Molybdenum-99 (Mo-99) Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type: 2022 VS 2028 1

1.2.2 Produced by HEU 2

1.2.3 Produced by LEU 2

1.3 Molybdenum-99 (Mo-99) Segment by Application 3

1.3.1 Global Molybdenum-99 (Mo-99) Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Application: 2022 VS 2028 3

1.3.2 Medical 4

1.3.3 Others 4

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects 4

1.4.1 Global Molybdenum-99 (Mo-99) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028) 4

1.4.2 Global Molybdenum-99 (Mo-99) Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028) 6

1.5 Global Market Size by Region 6

1.5.1 Global Molybdenum-99 (Mo-99) Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028 7

1.5.2 North America Molybdenum-99 (Mo-99) Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028) 8

1.5.3 Europe Molybdenum-99 (Mo-99) Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028) 9

1.5.4 APAC Molybdenum-99 (Mo-99) Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028) 10

1.5.5 Latin America Molybdenum-99 (Mo-99) Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028) 11

1.5.6 Middle East and AfricaMolybdenum-99 (Mo-99) Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028) 12

2 MARKET COMPETITION BY MANUFACTURERS 13

2.1 Global Molybdenum-99 (Mo-99) Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 13

2.2 Global Molybdenum-99 (Mo-99) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 15

2.3 Molybdenum-99 (Mo-99) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) 17

2.4 Manufacturers Molybdenum-99 (Mo-99) Production Sites, Area Served 17

2.5 Molybdenum-99 (Mo-99) Market Competitive Situation and Trends 18

2.5.1 Molybdenum-99 (Mo-99) Market Concentration Rate 18

2.5.2 Global 5 and 3 Largest Molybdenum-99 (Mo-99) Players Market Share by Revenue 19

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 19

3 PRODUCTION BY REGION 20

3.1 Global Production of Molybdenum-99 (Mo-99) Market Share by Region (2017-2022) 20

3.2 Europe Molybdenum-99 (Mo-99) Production 21

3.3 APAC Molybdenum-99 (Mo-99) Production (2017-2022) 22

4 MOLYBDENUM-99 (MO-99) MARKET BY REGION 23

4.1 Global Molybdenum-99 (Mo-99) Revenue by Region 23

4.1.1 Global Molybdenum-99 (Mo-99) Revenue by Region 23

4.1.2 Global Molybdenum-99 (Mo-99) Revenue Market Share by Region 23

4.2 Global Molybdenum-99 (Mo-99) Consumption by Region 24

4.2.1 Global Molybdenum-99 (Mo-99) Consumption by Region 24

4.2.2 Global Molybdenum-99 (Mo-99) Consumption Market Share by Region 25

4.3 North America 26

4.3.1 North America Molybdenum-99 (Mo-99) Consumption by Country 26

4.3.2 U.S. 27

4.3.3 Canada 28

4.4 Europe 29

4.4.1 Europe Molybdenum-99 (Mo-99) Consumption by Country 29

4.4.2 Germany 30

4.4.3 France 31

4.4.4 U.K. 32

4.4.5 Italy 33

4.4.6 Russia 34

4.5 Asia Pacific 35

4.5.1 Asia Pacific Molybdenum-99 (Mo-99) Consumption by Region 35

4.5.2 China 36

4.5.3 Japan 37

4.5.4 South Korea 38

4.5.5 India 39

4.5.6 Southeast Asia 40

4.5.7 Australia 41

4.6 Latin America 42

4.6.1 Latin America Molybdenum-99 (Mo-99) Consumption by Country 42

4.6.2 Mexico 43

4.6.3 Brazil 44

4.6.4 Argentina 45

4.7 Middle East and Africa 46

4.7.1 Middle East and Africa Molybdenum-99 (Mo-99) Consumption by Country 46

4.7.2 Middle East 47

4.7.3 Africa 48

5 SEGMENT BY TYPE 49

5.1 Global Molybdenum-99 (Mo-99) Consumption Market Share by Type (2017-2022) 49

5.2 Global Molybdenum-99 (Mo-99) Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2022) 50

5.3 Global Molybdenum-99 (Mo-99) Price by Type (2017-2022) 51

6 SEGMENT BY APPLICATION 52

6.1 Global Molybdenum-99 (Mo-99) Consumption Market Share by Application (2017-2022) 52

6.2 Global Molybdenum-99 (Mo-99) Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2022) 53

6.3 Global Molybdenum-99 (Mo-99) Price by Application (2017-2022) 54

7 KEY COMPANIES PROFILED 55

7.1 NRG 55

7.1.1 NRG Molybdenum-99 (Mo-99) Corporation Information 55

7.1.2 NRG Molybdenum-99 (Mo-99) Product Portfolio 55

7.1.3 NRG Molybdenum-99 (Mo-99) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 56

7.1.4 NRG Main Business and Markets Served 56

7.2 IRE 56

7.2.1 IRE Molybdenum-99 (Mo-99) Corporation Information 56

7.2.2 IRE Molybdenum-99 (Mo-99) Product Portfolio 57

7.2.3 IRE Molybdenum-99 (Mo-99) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 57

7.2.4 IRE Main Business and Markets Served 58

7.3 ANSTO 58

7.3.1 ANSTO Molybdenum-99 (Mo-99) Corporation Information 58

7.3.2 ANSTO Molybdenum-99 (Mo-99) Product Portfolio 58

7.3.3 ANSTO Molybdenum-99 (Mo-99) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 59

7.3.4 ANSTO Main Business and Markets Served 59

7.4 NTP 60

7.4.1 NTP Molybdenum-99 (Mo-99) Corporation Information 60

7.4.2 NTP Molybdenum-99 (Mo-99) Product Portfolio 60

7.4.3 NTP Molybdenum-99 (Mo-99) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 60

7.4.4 NTP Main Business and Markets Served 61

7.5 Rosatom 61

7.5.1 Rosatom Molybdenum-99 (Mo-99) Corporation Information 61

7.5.2 Rosatom Molybdenum-99 (Mo-99) Product Portfolio 62

7.5.3 Rosatom Molybdenum-99 (Mo-99) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 62

7.5.4 Rosatom Main Business and Markets Served 62

8 MOLYBDENUM-99 (MO-99) MANUFACTURING ANALYSIS 64

8.1 Molybdenum-99 (Mo-99) Key Raw Materials Analysis 64

8.2 Molybdenum-99 (Mo-99) Industrial Chain Analysis 64

9 MARKETING CHANNEL, DISTRIBUTORS AND CUSTOMERS 65

9.1 Marketing Channel 65

9.2 Molybdenum-99 (Mo-99) Distributors List 65

9.3 Molybdenum-99 (Mo-99) Customers 65

10 MOLYBDENUM-99 (MO-99) MARKET DYNAMICS 66

10.1 Molybdenum-99 (Mo-99) Industry Trends 66

10.2 Molybdenum-99 (Mo-99) Market Drivers 67

10.3 Molybdenum-99 (Mo-99) Market Challenges 67

10.4 Molybdenum-99 (Mo-99) Market Restraints 68

11 PRODUCTION AND SUPPLY FORECAST 69

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Molybdenum-99 (Mo-99) by Region (2023-2028) 69

11.2 Europe Molybdenum-99 (Mo-99) Production, Revenue Forecast (2023-2028) 70

11.3 APAC Molybdenum-99 (Mo-99) Production, Revenue Forecast (2023-2028) 71

12 CONSUMPTION FORECAST 72

12.1 Global Forecasted Consumption Analysis of Molybdenum-99 (Mo-99) 72

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Molybdenum-99 (Mo-99) by Country 72

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Molybdenum-99 (Mo-99) by Country 73

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Molybdenum-99 (Mo-99) by Region 73

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Molybdenum-99 (Mo-99) by Country 74

13 FORECAST BY TYPE AND BY APPLICATION 75

13.1 Global Consumption, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2023-2028) 75

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Consumption of Molybdenum-99 (Mo-99) by Type (2023-2028) 75

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Molybdenum-99 (Mo-99) by Type (2023-2028) 75

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Molybdenum-99 (Mo-99) by Type (2023-2028) 76

13.2 Global Consumption, Revenue and Price Forecast by Application (2023-2028) 76

13.2.1 Global Forecasted Consumption of Molybdenum-99 (Mo-99) by Application (2023-2028) 76

13.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Molybdenum-99 (Mo-99) by Application (2023-2028) 77

13.2.3 Global Forecasted Price of Molybdenum-99 (Mo-99) by Application (2023-2028) 77

14 RESEARCH FINDINGS AND CONCLUSION 78

15 METHODOLOGY AND DATA SOURCE 80

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach 80

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design 80

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation 81

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 82

15.2 Data Source 83

15.2.1 Secondary Sources 83

15.2.2 Primary Sources 84

15.3 Author List 85

15.4 Disclaimer 86

