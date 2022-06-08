Global VR Fitness Game Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global VR Fitness Game market, which is segmented by region (country), company and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global VR Fitness Game market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application of Global VR Fitness Game market.

Summary

The global VR Fitness Game market size is projected to reach US$ 1306.71 million by 2028, from US$ 113.44 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 38.38% during 2022-2028.

Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, Music Rhythm Game accounting for 39.56% of the VR Fitness Game global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ 369.28 million by 2028, growing at a revised 32.46% CAGR in the post-COVID-19 period. While Single Player Fitness segment is altered to a 32.32% CAGR throughout this forecast period.

China VR Fitness Game market size is valued at US$ 10.91 million in 2021, while the North America and Europe VR Fitness Game are US$ 50.53 million and US$ 35.37 million, severally. The proportion of the North America is 44.54% in 2021, while China and Europe are 9.62% and 31.18% respectively, and it is predicted that China proportion will reach 21.83% in 2028, trailing a CAGR of 55.86% through the analysis period. Japan, Korea, and Southeast Asia are noteworthy markets in Asia, with CAGR 46.62%, 42.32%, and 55.04% respectively for the next 6-year period. As for the Europe VR Fitness Game landscape, Germany is projected to reach US$ 76.99 million by 2028 trailing a CAGR of 29.54% over the forecast period.

With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global VR Fitness Game market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global VR Fitness Game market in terms of revenue.

Overall, the report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global VR Fitness Game market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global VR Fitness Game market.

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Meta Platforms(Meta Oculu)

FitXR

Resolution Games

Survios

Black Box VR

Schell Games

Odders Labs

Five Mind Creations

For Fun Labs

nDreams

Sealost Interactive

Crytek

VR Fitness Game Market Segment by Type

Music Rhythm Game

Boxing and Fighting Games

Other

VR Fitness Game Market Segment by Application

Single Player Fitness

Multiplayer Fitness

The report on the VR Fitness Game market covers the following region (country) analysis:

North America

United States

Mexico

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Argentina

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Middle East

Africa

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global VR Fitness Game consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of VR Fitness Game market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global VR Fitness Game manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the VR Fitness Game with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of VR Fitness Game submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 REPORT OVERVIEW 1

1.1 STUDY SCOPE 1

1.2 MARKET ANALYSIS BY TYPE 1

1.2.1 GLOBAL VR FITNESS GAME MARKET SIZE GROWTH RATE BY TYPE: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 1

1.2.2 MUSIC RHYTHM GAME 2

1.2.3 BOXING AND FIGHTING GAMES 3

1.2.4 OTHER 4

1.3 MARKET BY APPLICATION 5

1.3.1 GLOBAL VR FITNESS GAME MARKET SHARE BY APPLICATION: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 6

1.3.2 SINGLE PLAYER FITNESS 7

1.3.3 MULTIPLAYER FITNESS 8

1.4 STUDY OBJECTIVES 8

1.5 YEARS CONSIDERED 9

2 GLOBAL GROWTH TRENDS 10

2.1 GLOBAL VR FITNESS GAME MARKET PERSPECTIVE (2017-2028) 10

2.2 VR FITNESS GAME GROWTH TRENDS BY REGION 11

2.2.1 VR FITNESS GAME MARKET SIZE BY REGION: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 11

2.2.2 VR FITNESS GAME HISTORIC MARKET SIZE BY REGION (2017-2022) 12

2.2.3 VR FITNESS GAME FORECASTED MARKET SIZE BY REGION (2023-2028) 13

2.3 VR FITNESS GAME MARKET DYNAMICS 14

2.3.1 VR FITNESS GAME INDUSTRY TRENDS 14

2.3.2 VR FITNESS GAME MARKET DRIVERS 15

2.3.3 VR FITNESS GAME MARKET CHALLENGES 15

2.3.4 VR FITNESS GAME MARKET RESTRAINTS 16

3 COMPETITION LANDSCAPE BY KEY PLAYERS 17

3.1 GLOBAL TOP VR FITNESS GAME PLAYERS BY REVENUE 17

3.1.1 GLOBAL TOP VR FITNESS GAME PLAYERS BY REVENUE (2020-2022) 17

3.1.2 GLOBAL VR FITNESS GAME REVENUE MARKET SHARE BY PLAYERS (2020-2022) 18

3.2 GLOBAL VR FITNESS GAME MARKET SHARE BY COMPANY TYPE (TIER 1, TIER 2, AND TIER 3) 19

3.3 PLAYERS COVERED: RANKING BY VR FITNESS GAME REVENUE 20

3.4 GLOBAL VR FITNESS GAME MARKET CONCENTRATION RATIO 21

3.4.1 GLOBAL VR FITNESS GAME MARKET CONCENTRATION RATIO (CR5 AND HHI) 21

3.4.2 GLOBAL TOP 10 AND TOP 5 COMPANIES BY VR FITNESS GAME REVENUE IN 2021 22

3.5 VR FITNESS GAME KEY PLAYERS HEAD OFFICE AND AREA SERVED 23

3.6 KEY PLAYERS VR FITNESS GAME PRODUCT SOLUTION AND SERVICE 24

3.7 ESTABLISH DATE OF VR FITNESS GAME MANUFACTURERS 24

3.8 MERGERS & ACQUISITIONS, EXPANSION PLANS 25

4 VR FITNESS GAME BREAKDOWN DATA BY TYPE 26

4.1 GLOBAL VR FITNESS GAME HISTORIC MARKET SIZE BY TYPE (2017-2022) 26

4.2 GLOBAL VR FITNESS GAME FORECASTED MARKET SIZE BY TYPE (2023-2028) 26

5 VR FITNESS GAME BREAKDOWN DATA BY APPLICATION 28

5.1 GLOBAL VR FITNESS GAME HISTORIC MARKET SIZE BY APPLICATION (2017-2022) 28

5.2 GLOBAL VR FITNESS GAME FORECASTED MARKET SIZE BY APPLICATION (2023-2028) 28

6 NORTH AMERICA 30

6.1 NORTH AMERICA VR FITNESS GAME MARKET SIZE (2017-2028) 30

6.2 NORTH AMERICA VR FITNESS GAME MARKET SIZE BY COUNTRY (2017-2022) 30

6.3 NORTH AMERICA VR FITNESS GAME MARKET SHARE BY COUNTRY (2023-2028) 31

6.4 UNITED STATES 32

6.5 MEXICO 33

6.6 CANADA 34

7 EUROPE 35

7.1 EUROPE VR FITNESS GAME MARKET SIZE (2017-2028) 35

7.2 EUROPE VR FITNESS GAME MARKET SIZE BY COUNTRY (2017-2022) 35

7.3 EUROPE VR FITNESS GAME MARKET SIZE BY COUNTRY (2023-2028) 36

7.4 GERMANY 37

7.5 FRANCE 38

7.6 U.K. 39

7.7 ITALY 40

7.8 RUSSIA 41

8 ASIA-PACIFIC 42

8.1 ASIA-PACIFIC VR FITNESS GAME MARKET SIZE (2017-2028) 42

8.2 ASIA-PACIFIC VR FITNESS GAME MARKET SIZE BY REGION (2017-2022) 42

8.3 ASIA-PACIFIC VR FITNESS GAME MARKET SIZE BY REGION (2023-2028) 43

8.4 CHINA 44

8.5 JAPAN 45

8.6 KOREA 46

8.7 INDIA 47

8.8 SOUTHEAST ASIA 48

9 LATIN AMERICA 49

9.1 LATIN AMERICA VR FITNESS GAME MARKET SIZE (2017-2028) 49

9.2 LATIN AMERICA VR FITNESS GAME MARKET SIZE BY COUNTRY (2017-2022) 49

9.3 LATIN AMERICA VR FITNESS GAME MARKET SIZE BY COUNTRY (2023-2028) 50

9.4 ARGENTINA 51

9.5 BRAZIL 52

10 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA 53

10.1 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA VR FITNESS GAME MARKET SIZE (2017-2028) 53

10.2 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA VR FITNESS GAME MARKET SIZE BY COUNTRY (2017-2022) 53

10.3 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA VR FITNESS GAME MARKET SIZE BY COUNTRY (2023-2028) 54

10.4 MIDDLE EAST 55

10.5 AFRICA 56

11 KEY PLAYERS PROFILES 57

11.1 META PLATFORMS (META OCULU) 57

11.1.1 META PLATFORMS (META OCULU) COMPANY DETAILS 57

11.1.2 META PLATFORMS (META OCULU) BUSINESS OVERVIEW 57

11.1.3 META PLATFORMS (META OCULU) VR FITNESS GAME INTRODUCTION 58

11.1.4 META PLATFORMS (META OCULU) REVENUE IN VR FITNESS GAME BUSINESS (2020-2022) 61

11.1.5 META PLATFORMS (META OCULU) RECENT DEVELOPMENT 62

11.2 FITXR 63

11.2.1 FITXR COMPANY DETAILS 63

11.2.2 FITXR BUSINESS OVERVIEW 63

11.2.3 FITXR VR FITNESS GAME INTRODUCTION 63

11.2.4 FITXR REVENUE IN VR FITNESS GAME BUSINESS (2020-2022) 65

11.2.5 FITXR RECENT DEVELOPMENT 65

11.3 RESOLUTION GAMES 66

11.3.1 RESOLUTION GAMES COMPANY DETAILS 66

11.3.2 RESOLUTION GAMES BUSINESS OVERVIEW 66

11.3.3 RESOLUTION GAMES VR FITNESS GAME INTRODUCTION 66

11.3.4 RESOLUTION GAMES REVENUE IN VR FITNESS GAME BUSINESS (2020-2022) 67

11.4 SURVIOS 68

11.4.1 SURVIOS COMPANY DETAILS 68

11.4.2 SURVIOS BUSINESS OVERVIEW 69

11.4.3 SURVIOS VR FITNESS GAME INTRODUCTION 69

11.4.4 SURVIOS REVENUE IN VR FITNESS GAME BUSINESS (2020-2022) 71

11.4.5 SURVIOS RECENT DEVELOPMENT 72

11.5 BLACK BOX VR 72

11.5.1 BLACK BOX VR COMPANY DETAILS 72

11.5.2 BLACK BOX VR BUSINESS OVERVIEW 73

11.5.3 BLACK BOX VR VR FITNESS GAME INTRODUCTION 73

11.5.4 BLACK BOX VR REVENUE IN VR FITNESS GAME BUSINESS (2020-2022) 75

11.5.5 BLACK BOX VR RECENT DEVELOPMENT 75

11.6 SCHELL GAMES 76

11.6.1 SCHELL GAMES COMPANY DETAILS 76

11.6.2 SCHELL GAMES BUSINESS OVERVIEW 76

11.6.3 SCHELL GAMES VR FITNESS GAME INTRODUCTION 76

11.6.4 SCHELL GAMES REVENUE IN VR FITNESS GAME BUSINESS (2020-2022) 77

11.7 ODDERS LABS 78

11.7.1 ODDERS LABS COMPANY DETAILS 78

11.7.2 ODDERS LABS BUSINESS OVERVIEW 79

11.7.3 ODDERS LABS VR FITNESS GAME INTRODUCTION 79

11.7.4 ODDERS LABS REVENUE IN VR FITNESS GAME BUSINESS (2020-2022) 81

11.8 FIVE MIND CREATIONS 82

11.8.1 FIVE MIND CREATIONS COMPANY DETAILS 82

11.8.2 FIVE MIND CREATIONS BUSINESS OVERVIEW 83

11.8.3 FIVE MIND CREATIONS VR FITNESS GAME INTRODUCTION 83

11.8.4 FIVE MIND CREATIONS REVENUE IN VR FITNESS GAME BUSINESS (2020-2022) 85

11.8.5 FIVE MIND CREATIONS RECENT DEVELOPMENT 85

11.9 FOR FUN LABS 86

11.9.1 FOR FUN LABS COMPANY DETAILS 86

11.9.2 FOR FUN LABS BUSINESS OVERVIEW 86

11.9.3 FOR FUN LABS VR FITNESS GAME INTRODUCTION 86

11.9.4 FOR FUN LABS REVENUE IN VR FITNESS GAME BUSINESS (2020-2022) 87

11.10 NDREAMS 88

11.10.1 NDREAMS COMPANY DETAILS 88

11.10.2 NDREAMS BUSINESS OVERVIEW 89

11.10.3 NDREAMS VR FITNESS GAME INTRODUCTION 89

11.10.4 NDREAMS REVENUE IN VR FITNESS GAME BUSINESS (2020-2022) 90

11.10.5 NDREAMS RECENT DEVELOPMENT 91

11.11 SEALOST INTERACTIVE 91

11.11.1 SEALOST INTERACTIVE COMPANY DETAILS 91

11.11.2 SEALOST INTERACTIVE BUSINESS OVERVIEW 92

11.11.3 SEALOST INTERACTIVE VR FITNESS GAME INTRODUCTION 92

11.11.4 SEALOST INTERACTIVE REVENUE IN VR FITNESS GAME BUSINESS (2020-2022) 93

11.12 CRYTEK 93

11.12.1 CRYTEK COMPANY DETAILS 93

11.12.2 CRYTEK BUSINESS OVERVIEW 94

11.12.3 CRYTEK VR FITNESS GAME INTRODUCTION 94

11.12.4 CRYTEK REVENUE IN VR FITNESS GAME BUSINESS (2020-2022) 96

11.12.5 CRYTEK RECENT DEVELOPMENT 97

12 ANALYST’S VIEWPOINTS/CONCLUSIONS 98

13 APPENDIX 99

13.1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 99

13.1.1 METHODOLOGY/RESEARCH APPROACH 99

13.1.2 DATA SOURCE 102

13.2 DISCLAIMER 105

13.3 AUTHOR DETAILS 105

