Global Wireless Network Test Equipment Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Wireless Network Test Equipment market, which is segmented by region (country), company and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Wireless Network Test Equipment market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application of Global Wireless Network Test Equipment market.

Summary

The researchers have used primary and secondary methodologies to collate the information in the report.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Wireless Network Test Equipment market size is estimated to be worth US$ 1850.67 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 3284.82 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 8.43% during the review period.

The global main companies of Wireless Network Test Equipment include Anritsu, Infovista, Keysight Technologies, Rohde & Schwarz, VIAVI, Accuver, Dingli Corporation and EXFO, etc. In 2021, the global six largest players have a share approximately 48% in terms of revenue.

Network Analysers accounting for 34.92% of the Wireless Network Test Equipment global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ 1116.68 million by 2028, growing at a revised 8.25% CAGR in the post-COVID-19 period.

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Keysight Technologies

LitePoint (Teradyne)

Rohde & Schwarz

VIAVI

Anritsu

Spirent Communications

Infovista

EXFO

Artiza Networks, Inc.

Tektronix (Fortive)

Dingli Corporation

Bird Technologies

Accuver (InnoWireless)

Wireless Network Test Equipment Market Segment by Type

Network Analysers

Signal Analysers

Signal Generators

Others

Wireless Network Test Equipment Market Segment by Application

Network Equipment Manufacturer

Telecommunication Service Provider

Terminal Equipment Manufacturer

Others

The report on the Wireless Network Test Equipment market covers the following region (country) analysis:

North America

USA

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Korea

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

South Africa

Others

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Wireless Network Test Equipment consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Wireless Network Test Equipment market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Wireless Network Test Equipment manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Wireless Network Test Equipment with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Wireless Network Test Equipment submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 MARKET OVERVIEW OF WIRELESS NETWORK TEST EQUIPMENT 1

1.1 Wireless Network Test Equipment Market Overview 1

1.1.1 Wireless Network Test Equipment Product Scope 1

1.1.2 Wireless Network Test Equipment Market Status and Outlook 1

1.2 Global Wireless Network Test Equipment Market Size Overview by Region 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 3

1.3 Global Wireless Network Test Equipment Market Size by Region (2017-2028) 5

1.4 Global Wireless Network Test Equipment Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022) 5

1.5 Global Wireless Network Test Equipment Market Size Forecast by Region (2023-2028) 5

1.6 Key Regions Wireless Network Test Equipment Market Size (2017-2028) 7

1.6.1 North America Wireless Network Test Equipment Market Size (2017-2028) 7

1.6.2 Europe Wireless Network Test Equipment Market Size (2017-2028) 8

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Wireless Network Test Equipment Market Size (2017-2028) 9

1.6.4 South America Wireless Network Test Equipment Market Size (2017-2028) 10

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Wireless Network Test Equipment Market Size (2017-2028) 11

2 WIRELESS NETWORK TEST EQUIPMENT MARKET OVERVIEW BY TYPE 12

2.1 Global Wireless Network Test Equipment Market Size by Type: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 12

2.2 Global Wireless Network Test Equipment Historic Market Size by Type (2017-2022) 14

2.3 Global Wireless Network Test Equipment Forecasted Market Size by Type (2023-2028) 14

2.4 Network Analysers 15

2.5 Signal Analysers 16

2.6 Signal Generators 16

2.7 Others 17

3 WIRELESS NETWORK TEST EQUIPMENT MARKET OVERVIEW BY APPLICATION 19

3.1 Global Wireless Network Test Equipment Market Size by Application: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 19

3.2 Global Wireless Network Test Equipment Historic Market Size by Application (2017-2022) 21

3.3 Global Wireless Network Test Equipment Forecasted Market Size by Application (2023-2028) 21

3.4 Network Equipment Manufacturer 22

3.5 Telecommunication Service Provider 22

3.6 Terminal Equipment Manufacturer 23

3.7 Others 24

4 WIRELESS NETWORK TEST EQUIPMENT COMPETITION ANALYSIS BY PLAYERS 25

4.1 Global Wireless Network Test Equipment Market Size by Players (2017-2022) 25

4.2 Global Top Players by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Wireless Network Test Equipment as of 2021) 26

4.3 Established Date of Key Players in Wireless Network Test Equipment Market 27

4.4 Global Top Players Wireless Network Test Equipment Headquarters and Area Served 28

4.5 Competitive Status 28

4.5.1 Wireless Network Test Equipment Market Concentration Rate 28

4.5.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 30

5 COMPANY (TOP PLAYERS) PROFILES AND KEY DATA 31

5.1 Keysight Technologies 31

5.1.1 Keysight Technologies Profile 31

5.1.2 Keysight Technologies Main Business 31

5.1.3 Keysight Technologies Wireless Network Test Equipment Products, Services and Solutions 32

5.1.4 Keysight Technologies Wireless Network Test Equipment Revenue (US$ Million) & (2017-2022) 33

5.1.5 Keysight Technologies Recent Developments 33

5.2 LitePoint (Teradyne) 34

5.2.1 LitePoint (Teradyne) Profile 34

5.2.2 LitePoint (Teradyne) Main Business 34

5.2.3 LitePoint (Teradyne) Wireless Network Test Equipment Products, Services and Solutions 34

5.2.4 LitePoint (Teradyne) Wireless Network Test Equipment Revenue (US$ Million) & (2017-2022) 35

5.2.5 LitePoint (Teradyne) Recent Developments 35

5.3 Rohde & Schwarz 36

5.3.1 Rohde & Schwarz Profile 36

5.3.2 Rohde & Schwarz Main Business 36

5.3.3 Rohde & Schwarz Wireless Network Test Equipment Products, Services and Solutions 37

5.3.4 Rohde & Schwarz Wireless Network Test Equipment Revenue (US$ Million) & (2017-2022) 37

5.3.5 Rohde & Schwarz Recent Developments 38

5.4 VIAVI 38

5.4.1 VIAVI Profile 38

5.4.2 VIAVI Main Business 38

5.4.3 VIAVI Wireless Network Test Equipment Products, Services and Solutions 39

5.4.4 VIAVI Wireless Network Test Equipment Revenue (US$ Million) & (2017-2022) 40

5.4.5 VIAVI Recent Developments 40

5.5 Anritsu 40

5.5.1 Anritsu Profile 40

5.5.2 Anritsu Main Business 40

5.5.3 Anritsu Wireless Network Test Equipment Products, Services and Solutions 41

5.5.4 Anritsu Wireless Network Test Equipment Revenue (US$ Million) & (2017-2022) 42

5.5.5 Anritsu Recent Developments 42

5.6 Spirent Communications 43

5.6.1 Spirent Communications Profile 43

5.6.2 Spirent Communications Main Business 43

5.6.3 Spirent Communications Wireless Network Test Equipment Products, Services and Solutions 43

5.6.4 Spirent Communications Wireless Network Test Equipment Revenue (US$ Million) & (2017-2022) 44

5.6.5 Spirent Communications Recent Developments 44

5.7 Infovista 45

5.7.1 Infovista Profile 45

5.7.2 Infovista Main Business 45

5.7.3 Infovista Wireless Network Test Equipment Products, Services and Solutions 45

5.7.4 Infovista Wireless Network Test Equipment Revenue (US$ Million) & (2017-2022) 46

5.7.5 Infovista Recent Developments 46

5.8 EXFO 47

5.8.1 EXFO Profile 47

5.8.2 EXFO Main Business 47

5.8.3 EXFO Wireless Network Test Equipment Products, Services and Solutions 48

5.8.4 EXFO Wireless Network Test Equipment Revenue (US$ Million) & (2017-2022) 48

5.8.5 EXFO Recent Developments 49

5.9 Artiza Networks, Inc. 49

5.9.1 Artiza Networks, Inc. Profile 49

5.9.2 Artiza Networks, Inc. Main Business 49

5.9.3 Artiza Networks, Inc. Wireless Network Test Equipment Products, Services and Solutions 49

5.9.4 Artiza Networks, Inc. Wireless Network Test Equipment Revenue (US$ Million) & (2017-2022) 50

5.9.5 Artiza Networks, Inc. Recent Developments 51

5.10 Tektronix (Fortive) 51

5.10.1 Tektronix (Fortive) Profile 51

5.10.2 Tektronix (Fortive) Main Business 51

5.10.3 Tektronix (Fortive) Wireless Network Test Equipment Products, Services and Solutions 52

5.10.4 Tektronix (Fortive) Wireless Network Test Equipment Revenue (US$ Million) & (2017-2022) 52

5.10.5 Tektronix (Fortive) Recent Developments 53

5.11 Dingli Corporation 53

5.11.1 Dingli Corporation Profile 53

5.11.2 Dingli Corporation Main Business 53

5.11.3 Dingli Corporation Wireless Network Test Equipment Products, Services and Solutions 54

5.11.4 Dingli Corporation Wireless Network Test Equipment Revenue (US$ Million) & (2017-2022) 54

5.11.5 Dingli Corporation Recent Developments 55

5.12 Bird Technologies 55

5.12.1 Bird Technologies Profile 55

5.12.2 Bird Technologies Main Business 55

5.12.3 Bird Technologies Wireless Network Test Equipment Products, Services and Solutions 56

5.12.4 Bird Technologies Wireless Network Test Equipment Revenue (US$ Million) & (2017-2022) 56

5.12.5 Bird Technologies Recent Developments 57

5.13 Accuver (InnoWireless) 57

5.13.1 Accuver (InnoWireless) Profile 57

5.13.2 Accuver (InnoWireless) Main Business 57

5.13.3 Accuver (InnoWireless) Wireless Network Test Equipment Products, Services and Solutions 58

5.13.4 Accuver (InnoWireless) Wireless Network Test Equipment Revenue (US$ Million) & (2017-2022) 59

5.13.5 Accuver (InnoWireless) Recent Developments 59

6 NORTH AMERICA 60

6.1 North America Wireless Network Test Equipment Market Size by Country (2017-2028) 60

6.2 United States 62

6.3 Canada 62

6.4 Mexico 63

7 EUROPE 64

7.1 Europe Wireless Network Test Equipment Market Size by Country (2017-2028) 64

7.2 Germany 65

7.3 France 66

7.4 U.K. 66

7.5 Italy 67

7.6 Russia 67

7.7 Rest of Europe 68

8 ASIA-PACIFIC 69

8.1 Asia-Pacific Wireless Network Test Equipment Market Size by Region (2017-2028) 69

8.2 China 71

8.3 Japan 71

8.4 Korea 72

8.5 Southeast Asia 72

8.6 India 73

8.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific 74

9 SOUTH AMERICA 75

9.1 South America Wireless Network Test Equipment Market Size by Country (2017-2028) 75

9.2 Brazil 76

9.3 Argentina 77

9.4 Columbia 77

9.5 Rest of South America 78

10 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA 79

10.1 Middle East & Africa Wireless Network Test Equipment Market Size by Country 79

10.2 GCC Countries 80

10.3 South Africa 81

10.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa 82

11 WIRELESS NETWORK TEST EQUIPMENT MARKET DYNAMICS 83

11.1 Wireless Network Test Equipment Industry Trends 83

11.2 Wireless Network Test Equipment Market Drivers 83

11.3 Wireless Network Test Equipment Market Challenges 84

11.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 84

12 RESEARCH FINDING/CONCLUSION 86

13 METHODOLOGY AND DATA SOURCE 87

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach 87

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design 87

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation 88

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 89

13.2 Data Source 90

13.2.1 Secondary Sources 90

13.2.2 Primary Sources 91

13.3 Disclaimer 92

13.4 Author List 93

