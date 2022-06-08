Polybutadiene Elastic Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Polybutadiene Elastic market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Polybutadiene Elastic market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region, by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Polybutadiene Elastic market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

High Cis

Low Cis

Segment by Application

Tire Manufacturing

Polymer Modification

Industrial Rubber Manufacturing

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

RAHA GROUP

SIBUR International GmbH

Triveni Chemicals

Narula International

Ananta Polyrubb Pvt. Ltd.

Munjal Agro

Opcbusiness

Taragot

Chandra Prabhu International Limited

HJ Oil Group

Saiko Rubber (M) Sdn Bhd

Elastomer Inc.

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Polybutadiene Elastic consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Polybutadiene Elastic market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Polybutadiene Elastic manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Polybutadiene Elastic with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Polybutadiene Elastic submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Polybutadiene Elastic companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Polybutadiene Elastic Product Introduction

1.2 Global Polybutadiene Elastic Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Polybutadiene Elastic Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Polybutadiene Elastic Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Polybutadiene Elastic Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Polybutadiene Elastic Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Polybutadiene Elastic Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Polybutadiene Elastic Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Polybutadiene Elastic in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Polybutadiene Elastic Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Polybutadiene Elastic Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Polybutadiene Elastic Industry Trends

1.5.2 Polybutadiene Elastic Market Drivers

1.5.3 Polybutadiene Elastic Market Challenges

1.5.4 Polybutadiene Elastic Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Polybutadiene Elastic Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 High Cis

2.1.2 Low Cis

2.2 Global Polybutadiene Elastic Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Polybutadiene Elastic Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Polybutadiene Elastic Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Polybutadiene Elastic Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Polybutadiene Elastic Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Polybutadiene Elastic Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Polybutadiene Elastic Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Polybutadiene Elastic Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Polybutadiene Elastic Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Tire Manufacturing

3.1.2 Polymer Modification

3.1.3 Industrial Rubber Manufacturing

3.2 Global Polybutadiene Elastic Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Polybutadiene Elastic Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Polybutadiene Elastic Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Polybutadiene Elastic Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Polybutadiene Elastic Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Polybutadiene Elastic Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Polybutadiene Elastic Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Polybutadiene Elastic Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Polybutadiene Elastic Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Polybutadiene Elastic Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Polybutadiene Elastic Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Polybutadiene Elastic Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Polybutadiene Elastic Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Polybutadiene Elastic Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Polybutadiene Elastic Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Polybutadiene Elastic Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Polybutadiene Elastic in 2021

4.2.3 Global Polybutadiene Elastic Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Polybutadiene Elastic Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Polybutadiene Elastic Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Polybutadiene Elastic Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Polybutadiene Elastic Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Polybutadiene Elastic Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Polybutadiene Elastic Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Polybutadiene Elastic Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Polybutadiene Elastic Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Polybutadiene Elastic Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Polybutadiene Elastic Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Polybutadiene Elastic Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Polybutadiene Elastic Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Polybutadiene Elastic Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Polybutadiene Elastic Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Polybutadiene Elastic Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Polybutadiene Elastic Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Polybutadiene Elastic Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Polybutadiene Elastic Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Polybutadiene Elastic Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Polybutadiene Elastic Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Polybutadiene Elastic Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Polybutadiene Elastic Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Polybutadiene Elastic Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Polybutadiene Elastic Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Polybutadiene Elastic Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Polybutadiene Elastic Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 RAHA GROUP

7.1.1 RAHA GROUP Corporation Information

7.1.2 RAHA GROUP Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 RAHA GROUP Polybutadiene Elastic Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 RAHA GROUP Polybutadiene Elastic Products Offered

7.1.5 RAHA GROUP Recent Development

7.2 SIBUR International GmbH

7.2.1 SIBUR International GmbH Corporation Information

7.2.2 SIBUR International GmbH Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 SIBUR International GmbH Polybutadiene Elastic Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 SIBUR International GmbH Polybutadiene Elastic Products Offered

7.2.5 SIBUR International GmbH Recent Development

7.3 Triveni Chemicals

7.3.1 Triveni Chemicals Corporation Information

7.3.2 Triveni Chemicals Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Triveni Chemicals Polybutadiene Elastic Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Triveni Chemicals Polybutadiene Elastic Products Offered

7.3.5 Triveni Chemicals Recent Development

7.4 Narula International

7.4.1 Narula International Corporation Information

7.4.2 Narula International Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Narula International Polybutadiene Elastic Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Narula International Polybutadiene Elastic Products Offered

7.4.5 Narula International Recent Development

7.5 Ananta Polyrubb Pvt. Ltd.

7.5.1 Ananta Polyrubb Pvt. Ltd. Corporation Information

7.5.2 Ananta Polyrubb Pvt. Ltd. Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Ananta Polyrubb Pvt. Ltd. Polybutadiene Elastic Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Ananta Polyrubb Pvt. Ltd. Polybutadiene Elastic Products Offered

7.5.5 Ananta Polyrubb Pvt. Ltd. Recent Development

7.6 Munjal Agro

7.6.1 Munjal Agro Corporation Information

7.6.2 Munjal Agro Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Munjal Agro Polybutadiene Elastic Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Munjal Agro Polybutadiene Elastic Products Offered

7.6.5 Munjal Agro Recent Development

7.7 Opcbusiness

7.7.1 Opcbusiness Corporation Information

7.7.2 Opcbusiness Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Opcbusiness Polybutadiene Elastic Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Opcbusiness Polybutadiene Elastic Products Offered

7.7.5 Opcbusiness Recent Development

7.8 Taragot

7.8.1 Taragot Corporation Information

7.8.2 Taragot Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Taragot Polybutadiene Elastic Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Taragot Polybutadiene Elastic Products Offered

7.8.5 Taragot Recent Development

7.9 Chandra Prabhu International Limited

7.9.1 Chandra Prabhu International Limited Corporation Information

7.9.2 Chandra Prabhu International Limited Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Chandra Prabhu International Limited Polybutadiene Elastic Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Chandra Prabhu International Limited Polybutadiene Elastic Products Offered

7.9.5 Chandra Prabhu International Limited Recent Development

7.10 HJ Oil Group

7.10.1 HJ Oil Group Corporation Information

7.10.2 HJ Oil Group Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 HJ Oil Group Polybutadiene Elastic Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 HJ Oil Group Polybutadiene Elastic Products Offered

7.10.5 HJ Oil Group Recent Development

7.11 Saiko Rubber (M) Sdn Bhd

7.11.1 Saiko Rubber (M) Sdn Bhd Corporation Information

7.11.2 Saiko Rubber (M) Sdn Bhd Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Saiko Rubber (M) Sdn Bhd Polybutadiene Elastic Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Saiko Rubber (M) Sdn Bhd Polybutadiene Elastic Products Offered

7.11.5 Saiko Rubber (M) Sdn Bhd Recent Development

7.12 Elastomer Inc.

7.12.1 Elastomer Inc. Corporation Information

7.12.2 Elastomer Inc. Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Elastomer Inc. Polybutadiene Elastic Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Elastomer Inc. Products Offered

7.12.5 Elastomer Inc. Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Polybutadiene Elastic Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Polybutadiene Elastic Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Polybutadiene Elastic Distributors

8.3 Polybutadiene Elastic Production Mode & Process

8.4 Polybutadiene Elastic Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Polybutadiene Elastic Sales Channels

8.4.2 Polybutadiene Elastic Distributors

8.5 Polybutadiene Elastic Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

