Non Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 – by Players, Types, Applications and Regions

Global non grain-oriented electrical steel main players include Baowu, Shougang Group and TISCO etc. The top 5 companies hold a share about 50%. Asia Pacific is the largest market of non grain-oriented electrical steel, with a share over 75%, followed by Europe and North America.In terms of product, semi-processed is the largest segment, with a share over 70%. And in terms of application, the largest application is motor, followed by home appliances.

Non Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Market Segment by Type

Semi-processed

Fully Processed

Non Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Market Segment by Application

Motor

Home Appliances

Power Generator

Automotive

Others

The report on the Non Grain-oriented Electrical Steel market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Baowu

Shougang

TISCO

Nippon Steel

Ansteel

Posco

JFE Steel

ThyssenKrupp

Voestalpine

ArcelorMittal

NLMK

CSC

AK Steel (Cleveland-Cliffs)

BX Steel

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global Non Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global Non Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Non Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Non Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Non Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Non Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Non Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Non Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Non Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Non Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Non Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Non Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Non Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Non Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Non Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Non Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Non Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Non Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Non Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Baowu

7.1.1 Baowu Corporation Information

7.1.2 Baowu Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Baowu Non Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Baowu Non Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Products Offered

7.1.5 Baowu Recent Development

7.2 Shougang

7.2.1 Shougang Corporation Information

7.2.2 Shougang Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Shougang Non Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Shougang Non Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Products Offered

7.2.5 Shougang Recent Development

7.3 TISCO

7.3.1 TISCO Corporation Information

7.3.2 TISCO Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 TISCO Non Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 TISCO Non Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Products Offered

7.3.5 TISCO Recent Development

7.4 Nippon Steel

7.4.1 Nippon Steel Corporation Information

7.4.2 Nippon Steel Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Nippon Steel Non Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Nippon Steel Non Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Products Offered

7.4.5 Nippon Steel Recent Development

7.5 Ansteel

7.5.1 Ansteel Corporation Information

7.5.2 Ansteel Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Ansteel Non Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Ansteel Non Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Products Offered

7.5.5 Ansteel Recent Development

7.6 Posco

7.6.1 Posco Corporation Information

7.6.2 Posco Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Posco Non Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Posco Non Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Products Offered

7.6.5 Posco Recent Development

7.7 JFE Steel

7.7.1 JFE Steel Corporation Information

7.7.2 JFE Steel Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 JFE Steel Non Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 JFE Steel Non Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Products Offered

7.7.5 JFE Steel Recent Development

7.8 ThyssenKrupp

7.8.1 ThyssenKrupp Corporation Information

7.8.2 ThyssenKrupp Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 ThyssenKrupp Non Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 ThyssenKrupp Non Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Products Offered

7.8.5 ThyssenKrupp Recent Development

7.9 Voestalpine

7.9.1 Voestalpine Corporation Information

7.9.2 Voestalpine Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Voestalpine Non Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Voestalpine Non Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Products Offered

7.9.5 Voestalpine Recent Development

7.10 ArcelorMittal

7.10.1 ArcelorMittal Corporation Information

7.10.2 ArcelorMittal Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 ArcelorMittal Non Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 ArcelorMittal Non Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Products Offered

7.10.5 ArcelorMittal Recent Development

7.11 NLMK

7.11.1 NLMK Corporation Information

7.11.2 NLMK Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 NLMK Non Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 NLMK Non Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Products Offered

7.11.5 NLMK Recent Development

7.12 CSC

7.12.1 CSC Corporation Information

7.12.2 CSC Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 CSC Non Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 CSC Products Offered

7.12.5 CSC Recent Development

7.13 AK Steel (Cleveland-Cliffs)

7.13.1 AK Steel (Cleveland-Cliffs) Corporation Information

7.13.2 AK Steel (Cleveland-Cliffs) Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 AK Steel (Cleveland-Cliffs) Non Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 AK Steel (Cleveland-Cliffs) Products Offered

7.13.5 AK Steel (Cleveland-Cliffs) Recent Development

7.14 BX Steel

7.14.1 BX Steel Corporation Information

7.14.2 BX Steel Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 BX Steel Non Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 BX Steel Products Offered

7.14.5 BX Steel Recent Development

