Carbomer Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 – by Players, Types, Applications and Regions

The Global and United States Carbomer Market Report was published by QY Research recently.

Carbomer Market Analysis and Insights

This report focuses on global and United States Carbomer market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Global carbomer key players include Lubrizol, Tinci Materials, SNF Floerger, Newman Fine Chemical, Evonik etc. Among them, Lubrizol occupies more than 80% of the world market share.

North America is the largest market, with a share over 40%, followed by Europe and China, both have a share over 50% percent.

In terms of product, carbomer 940 is the largest segment, with a share about 20%. And in terms of application, the largest application is personal care and cosmetics followed by pharmaceutical.

Carbomer market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Carbomer market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Carbomer market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Carbomer Market Segment by Type

Carbomer 940

Carbomer 980

Carbomer 676

Other

Carbomer Market Segment by Application

Personal Care and Cosmetics

Pharmaceutical

Others

The report on the Carbomer market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Lubrizol

Tinci Materials

SNF Floerger

Newman Fine Chemical

Evonik

Sumitomo Seika

Corel

DX Chemical

Maruti Chemicals

Key Benefits:

To study and analyze the global Carbomer consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Carbomer market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Carbomer manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Carbomer with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Carbomer submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global Carbomer Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global Carbomer Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Carbomer Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Carbomer Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Carbomer Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Carbomer Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Carbomer Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Carbomer Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Carbomer Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Carbomer Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Carbomer Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Carbomer Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Carbomer Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Carbomer Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Carbomer Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Carbomer Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Carbomer Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Carbomer Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Carbomer Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Lubrizol

7.1.1 Lubrizol Corporation Information

7.1.2 Lubrizol Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Lubrizol Carbomer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Lubrizol Carbomer Products Offered

7.1.5 Lubrizol Recent Development

7.2 Tinci Materials

7.2.1 Tinci Materials Corporation Information

7.2.2 Tinci Materials Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Tinci Materials Carbomer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Tinci Materials Carbomer Products Offered

7.2.5 Tinci Materials Recent Development

7.3 SNF Floerger

7.3.1 SNF Floerger Corporation Information

7.3.2 SNF Floerger Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 SNF Floerger Carbomer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 SNF Floerger Carbomer Products Offered

7.3.5 SNF Floerger Recent Development

7.4 Newman Fine Chemical

7.4.1 Newman Fine Chemical Corporation Information

7.4.2 Newman Fine Chemical Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Newman Fine Chemical Carbomer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Newman Fine Chemical Carbomer Products Offered

7.4.5 Newman Fine Chemical Recent Development

7.5 Evonik

7.5.1 Evonik Corporation Information

7.5.2 Evonik Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Evonik Carbomer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Evonik Carbomer Products Offered

7.5.5 Evonik Recent Development

7.6 Sumitomo Seika

7.6.1 Sumitomo Seika Corporation Information

7.6.2 Sumitomo Seika Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Sumitomo Seika Carbomer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Sumitomo Seika Carbomer Products Offered

7.6.5 Sumitomo Seika Recent Development

7.7 Corel

7.7.1 Corel Corporation Information

7.7.2 Corel Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Corel Carbomer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Corel Carbomer Products Offered

7.7.5 Corel Recent Development

7.8 DX Chemical

7.8.1 DX Chemical Corporation Information

7.8.2 DX Chemical Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 DX Chemical Carbomer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 DX Chemical Carbomer Products Offered

7.8.5 DX Chemical Recent Development

7.9 Maruti Chemicals

7.9.1 Maruti Chemicals Corporation Information

7.9.2 Maruti Chemicals Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Maruti Chemicals Carbomer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Maruti Chemicals Carbomer Products Offered

7.9.5 Maruti Chemicals Recent Development

