Microalgae Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 – by Players, Types, Applications and Regions

Microalgae Market Analysis and Insights

This report focuses on global and United States Microalgae market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Global microalgae key players are DIC Corporation, Cyanotech Corporation, Algaetech Group etc. Top 5 companies occupied about 45% market share.China is the largest market with about 35% market share. North America is follower, accounting for about 20% market share.In terms of product, spirulina is the largest segment, with a share about 60%. And in terms of application, the largest application is health, followed by feed.

Microalgae market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Microalgae market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Microalgae market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Microalgae Market Segment by Type

Spirulina

Dunaliella Salina

Chlorella

Aphanocapsa

Other

Microalgae Market Segment by Application

Health

Food

Feed

Energy

Other

The report on the Microalgae market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

DIC Corporation

Cyanotech Corporation

Algaetech Group

TAAU Australia

Fuqing King Dnarmsa Spirulina

Shengbada Biology

Green A Biological

Dongtai City Spirulina Bio-Engineering

Alltech

Parry Nutraceuticals

BlueBioTech

Roquette

Allma (Allmicroalgae)

Global EcoPower (Cyane)

Archimede Ricerche

AlgaEnergy

Phycom

Necton

Chenghai Bao ER

Dongying Haifu Biological

Key Benefits:

To study and analyze the global Microalgae consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Microalgae market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Microalgae manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Microalgae with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Microalgae submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global Microalgae Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global Microalgae Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Microalgae Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Microalgae Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Microalgae Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Microalgae Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Microalgae Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Microalgae Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Microalgae Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Microalgae Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Microalgae Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Microalgae Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Microalgae Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Microalgae Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Microalgae Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Microalgae Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Microalgae Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Microalgae Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Microalgae Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 DIC Corporation

7.1.1 DIC Corporation Corporation Information

7.1.2 DIC Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 DIC Corporation Microalgae Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 DIC Corporation Microalgae Products Offered

7.1.5 DIC Corporation Recent Development

7.2 Cyanotech Corporation

7.2.1 Cyanotech Corporation Corporation Information

7.2.2 Cyanotech Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Cyanotech Corporation Microalgae Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Cyanotech Corporation Microalgae Products Offered

7.2.5 Cyanotech Corporation Recent Development

7.3 Algaetech Group

7.3.1 Algaetech Group Corporation Information

7.3.2 Algaetech Group Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Algaetech Group Microalgae Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Algaetech Group Microalgae Products Offered

7.3.5 Algaetech Group Recent Development

7.4 TAAU Australia

7.4.1 TAAU Australia Corporation Information

7.4.2 TAAU Australia Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 TAAU Australia Microalgae Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 TAAU Australia Microalgae Products Offered

7.4.5 TAAU Australia Recent Development

7.5 Fuqing King Dnarmsa Spirulina

7.5.1 Fuqing King Dnarmsa Spirulina Corporation Information

7.5.2 Fuqing King Dnarmsa Spirulina Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Fuqing King Dnarmsa Spirulina Microalgae Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Fuqing King Dnarmsa Spirulina Microalgae Products Offered

7.5.5 Fuqing King Dnarmsa Spirulina Recent Development

7.6 Shengbada Biology

7.6.1 Shengbada Biology Corporation Information

7.6.2 Shengbada Biology Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Shengbada Biology Microalgae Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Shengbada Biology Microalgae Products Offered

7.6.5 Shengbada Biology Recent Development

7.7 Green A Biological

7.7.1 Green A Biological Corporation Information

7.7.2 Green A Biological Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Green A Biological Microalgae Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Green A Biological Microalgae Products Offered

7.7.5 Green A Biological Recent Development

7.8 Dongtai City Spirulina Bio-Engineering

7.8.1 Dongtai City Spirulina Bio-Engineering Corporation Information

7.8.2 Dongtai City Spirulina Bio-Engineering Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Dongtai City Spirulina Bio-Engineering Microalgae Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Dongtai City Spirulina Bio-Engineering Microalgae Products Offered

7.8.5 Dongtai City Spirulina Bio-Engineering Recent Development

7.9 Alltech

7.9.1 Alltech Corporation Information

7.9.2 Alltech Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Alltech Microalgae Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Alltech Microalgae Products Offered

7.9.5 Alltech Recent Development

7.10 Parry Nutraceuticals

7.10.1 Parry Nutraceuticals Corporation Information

7.10.2 Parry Nutraceuticals Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Parry Nutraceuticals Microalgae Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Parry Nutraceuticals Microalgae Products Offered

7.10.5 Parry Nutraceuticals Recent Development

7.11 BlueBioTech

7.11.1 BlueBioTech Corporation Information

7.11.2 BlueBioTech Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 BlueBioTech Microalgae Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 BlueBioTech Microalgae Products Offered

7.11.5 BlueBioTech Recent Development

7.12 Roquette

7.12.1 Roquette Corporation Information

7.12.2 Roquette Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Roquette Microalgae Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Roquette Products Offered

7.12.5 Roquette Recent Development

7.13 Allma (Allmicroalgae)

7.13.1 Allma (Allmicroalgae) Corporation Information

7.13.2 Allma (Allmicroalgae) Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Allma (Allmicroalgae) Microalgae Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Allma (Allmicroalgae) Products Offered

7.13.5 Allma (Allmicroalgae) Recent Development

7.14 Global EcoPower (Cyane)

7.14.1 Global EcoPower (Cyane) Corporation Information

7.14.2 Global EcoPower (Cyane) Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Global EcoPower (Cyane) Microalgae Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Global EcoPower (Cyane) Products Offered

7.14.5 Global EcoPower (Cyane) Recent Development

7.15 Archimede Ricerche

7.15.1 Archimede Ricerche Corporation Information

7.15.2 Archimede Ricerche Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Archimede Ricerche Microalgae Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Archimede Ricerche Products Offered

7.15.5 Archimede Ricerche Recent Development

7.16 AlgaEnergy

7.16.1 AlgaEnergy Corporation Information

7.16.2 AlgaEnergy Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 AlgaEnergy Microalgae Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 AlgaEnergy Products Offered

7.16.5 AlgaEnergy Recent Development

7.17 Phycom

7.17.1 Phycom Corporation Information

7.17.2 Phycom Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Phycom Microalgae Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Phycom Products Offered

7.17.5 Phycom Recent Development

7.18 Necton

7.18.1 Necton Corporation Information

7.18.2 Necton Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 Necton Microalgae Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Necton Products Offered

7.18.5 Necton Recent Development

7.19 Chenghai Bao ER

7.19.1 Chenghai Bao ER Corporation Information

7.19.2 Chenghai Bao ER Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 Chenghai Bao ER Microalgae Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 Chenghai Bao ER Products Offered

7.19.5 Chenghai Bao ER Recent Development

7.20 Dongying Haifu Biological

7.20.1 Dongying Haifu Biological Corporation Information

7.20.2 Dongying Haifu Biological Description and Business Overview

7.20.3 Dongying Haifu Biological Microalgae Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.20.4 Dongying Haifu Biological Products Offered

7.20.5 Dongying Haifu Biological Recent Development

