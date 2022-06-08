Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 – by Players, Types, Applications and Regions

The Global and United States Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Market Report was published by QY Research recently.

Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Market Analysis and Insights

This report focuses on global and United States Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

In terms of manufacturers, the top 3 are Fuji, ASM Pacific Technology and Panasonic, with more than 50% market shares.

Asia Pacific is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share about 55%.

On the basis of product type, placement equipment segment is projected to account for the largest value market share during the forecast period, this segment was estimated to account for 50% share in terms of value.

In the applications, consumer electronics segment was estimated to account for the highest market share of 30%. Automotive segment held 20% of the market.

Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Market Segment by Type

Placement Equipment

Printer Equipment

Reflow Oven Equipment

Others

Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Market Segment by Application

Consumer Electronics

Telecommunications Equipment

Automotive

Medical Devices

Others

The report on the Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Fuji Corporation

ASM Pacific Technology

Panasonic

Yamaha Motor

Koh Young

Mycronic

Juki

Hanwha Precision Machinery

ITW EAE

Kulicke & Soffa

GKG

Viscom

Mirtec

Universal Instruments

Kurtz Ersa

Test Research (TRI)

Europlacer

BTU International

Parmi

Saki

Heller Industries

Mirae

Beijing Borey

Beijing Torch

Key Benefits:

To study and analyze the global Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Fuji Corporation

7.1.1 Fuji Corporation Corporation Information

7.1.2 Fuji Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Fuji Corporation Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Fuji Corporation Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Products Offered

7.1.5 Fuji Corporation Recent Development

7.2 ASM Pacific Technology

7.2.1 ASM Pacific Technology Corporation Information

7.2.2 ASM Pacific Technology Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 ASM Pacific Technology Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 ASM Pacific Technology Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Products Offered

7.2.5 ASM Pacific Technology Recent Development

7.3 Panasonic

7.3.1 Panasonic Corporation Information

7.3.2 Panasonic Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Panasonic Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Panasonic Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Products Offered

7.3.5 Panasonic Recent Development

7.4 Yamaha Motor

7.4.1 Yamaha Motor Corporation Information

7.4.2 Yamaha Motor Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Yamaha Motor Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Yamaha Motor Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Products Offered

7.4.5 Yamaha Motor Recent Development

7.5 Koh Young

7.5.1 Koh Young Corporation Information

7.5.2 Koh Young Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Koh Young Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Koh Young Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Products Offered

7.5.5 Koh Young Recent Development

7.6 Mycronic

7.6.1 Mycronic Corporation Information

7.6.2 Mycronic Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Mycronic Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Mycronic Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Products Offered

7.6.5 Mycronic Recent Development

7.7 Juki

7.7.1 Juki Corporation Information

7.7.2 Juki Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Juki Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Juki Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Products Offered

7.7.5 Juki Recent Development

7.8 Hanwha Precision Machinery

7.8.1 Hanwha Precision Machinery Corporation Information

7.8.2 Hanwha Precision Machinery Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Hanwha Precision Machinery Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Hanwha Precision Machinery Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Products Offered

7.8.5 Hanwha Precision Machinery Recent Development

7.9 ITW EAE

7.9.1 ITW EAE Corporation Information

7.9.2 ITW EAE Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 ITW EAE Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 ITW EAE Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Products Offered

7.9.5 ITW EAE Recent Development

7.10 Kulicke & Soffa

7.10.1 Kulicke & Soffa Corporation Information

7.10.2 Kulicke & Soffa Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Kulicke & Soffa Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Kulicke & Soffa Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Products Offered

7.10.5 Kulicke & Soffa Recent Development

7.11 GKG

7.11.1 GKG Corporation Information

7.11.2 GKG Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 GKG Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 GKG Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Products Offered

7.11.5 GKG Recent Development

7.12 Viscom

7.12.1 Viscom Corporation Information

7.12.2 Viscom Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Viscom Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Viscom Products Offered

7.12.5 Viscom Recent Development

7.13 Mirtec

7.13.1 Mirtec Corporation Information

7.13.2 Mirtec Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Mirtec Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Mirtec Products Offered

7.13.5 Mirtec Recent Development

7.14 Universal Instruments

7.14.1 Universal Instruments Corporation Information

7.14.2 Universal Instruments Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Universal Instruments Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Universal Instruments Products Offered

7.14.5 Universal Instruments Recent Development

7.15 Kurtz Ersa

7.15.1 Kurtz Ersa Corporation Information

7.15.2 Kurtz Ersa Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Kurtz Ersa Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Kurtz Ersa Products Offered

7.15.5 Kurtz Ersa Recent Development

7.16 Test Research (TRI)

7.16.1 Test Research (TRI) Corporation Information

7.16.2 Test Research (TRI) Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Test Research (TRI) Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Test Research (TRI) Products Offered

7.16.5 Test Research (TRI) Recent Development

7.17 Europlacer

7.17.1 Europlacer Corporation Information

7.17.2 Europlacer Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Europlacer Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Europlacer Products Offered

7.17.5 Europlacer Recent Development

7.18 BTU International

7.18.1 BTU International Corporation Information

7.18.2 BTU International Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 BTU International Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 BTU International Products Offered

7.18.5 BTU International Recent Development

7.19 Parmi

7.19.1 Parmi Corporation Information

7.19.2 Parmi Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 Parmi Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 Parmi Products Offered

7.19.5 Parmi Recent Development

7.20 Saki

7.20.1 Saki Corporation Information

7.20.2 Saki Description and Business Overview

7.20.3 Saki Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.20.4 Saki Products Offered

7.20.5 Saki Recent Development

7.21 Heller Industries

7.21.1 Heller Industries Corporation Information

7.21.2 Heller Industries Description and Business Overview

7.21.3 Heller Industries Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.21.4 Heller Industries Products Offered

7.21.5 Heller Industries Recent Development

7.22 Mirae

7.22.1 Mirae Corporation Information

7.22.2 Mirae Description and Business Overview

7.22.3 Mirae Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.22.4 Mirae Products Offered

7.22.5 Mirae Recent Development

7.23 Beijing Borey

7.23.1 Beijing Borey Corporation Information

7.23.2 Beijing Borey Description and Business Overview

7.23.3 Beijing Borey Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.23.4 Beijing Borey Products Offered

7.23.5 Beijing Borey Recent Development

7.24 Beijing Torch

7.24.1 Beijing Torch Corporation Information

7.24.2 Beijing Torch Description and Business Overview

7.24.3 Beijing Torch Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.24.4 Beijing Torch Products Offered

7.24.5 Beijing Torch Recent Development

