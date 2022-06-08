Horizontal Directional Drilling Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 – by Players, Types, Applications and Regions

The Global and United States Horizontal Directional Drilling Market Report was published by QY Research recently.

Horizontal Directional Drilling Market Analysis and Insights

This report focuses on global and United States Horizontal Directional Drilling market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Global core horizontal directional drilling manufacturers include Charles Machine Works, XCMG etc.The top 3 companies hold a share about 60%.Asia Pacific is the largest market, with a share about 45%, followed by North America and Europe with the share about 38% and 10%.In terms of product, small HDD is the largest segment, with a share over 55%. And in terms of application, the largest application is telecommunication, followed by water related.

Horizontal Directional Drilling market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Horizontal Directional Drilling market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Horizontal Directional Drilling market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Horizontal Directional Drilling Market Segment by Type

Small HDD

Medium HDD

Large HDD

Horizontal Directional Drilling Market Segment by Application

Oil and Gas

Telecommunication

Water Related

Electric Transmission

Others

The report on the Horizontal Directional Drilling market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Charles Machine Works

XCMG

Vermeer

Goodeng Machine

Herrenknecht AG

Dilong

Drillto

DW/TXS

CHTC JOVE

Huanghai

TRACTO-TECHNIK

Guangxi Huali

Barbco

Terra

Prime Drilling

Key Benefits:

To study and analyze the global Horizontal Directional Drilling consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Horizontal Directional Drilling market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Horizontal Directional Drilling manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Horizontal Directional Drilling with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Horizontal Directional Drilling submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global Horizontal Directional Drilling Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global Horizontal Directional Drilling Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Horizontal Directional Drilling Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Horizontal Directional Drilling Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Horizontal Directional Drilling Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Horizontal Directional Drilling Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Horizontal Directional Drilling Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Horizontal Directional Drilling Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Horizontal Directional Drilling Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Horizontal Directional Drilling Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Horizontal Directional Drilling Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Horizontal Directional Drilling Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Horizontal Directional Drilling Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Horizontal Directional Drilling Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Horizontal Directional Drilling Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Horizontal Directional Drilling Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Horizontal Directional Drilling Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Horizontal Directional Drilling Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Horizontal Directional Drilling Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Charles Machine Works

7.1.1 Charles Machine Works Corporation Information

7.1.2 Charles Machine Works Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Charles Machine Works Horizontal Directional Drilling Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Charles Machine Works Horizontal Directional Drilling Products Offered

7.1.5 Charles Machine Works Recent Development

7.2 XCMG

7.2.1 XCMG Corporation Information

7.2.2 XCMG Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 XCMG Horizontal Directional Drilling Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 XCMG Horizontal Directional Drilling Products Offered

7.2.5 XCMG Recent Development

7.3 Vermeer

7.3.1 Vermeer Corporation Information

7.3.2 Vermeer Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Vermeer Horizontal Directional Drilling Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Vermeer Horizontal Directional Drilling Products Offered

7.3.5 Vermeer Recent Development

7.4 Goodeng Machine

7.4.1 Goodeng Machine Corporation Information

7.4.2 Goodeng Machine Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Goodeng Machine Horizontal Directional Drilling Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Goodeng Machine Horizontal Directional Drilling Products Offered

7.4.5 Goodeng Machine Recent Development

7.5 Herrenknecht AG

7.5.1 Herrenknecht AG Corporation Information

7.5.2 Herrenknecht AG Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Herrenknecht AG Horizontal Directional Drilling Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Herrenknecht AG Horizontal Directional Drilling Products Offered

7.5.5 Herrenknecht AG Recent Development

7.6 Dilong

7.6.1 Dilong Corporation Information

7.6.2 Dilong Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Dilong Horizontal Directional Drilling Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Dilong Horizontal Directional Drilling Products Offered

7.6.5 Dilong Recent Development

7.7 Drillto

7.7.1 Drillto Corporation Information

7.7.2 Drillto Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Drillto Horizontal Directional Drilling Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Drillto Horizontal Directional Drilling Products Offered

7.7.5 Drillto Recent Development

7.8 DW/TXS

7.8.1 DW/TXS Corporation Information

7.8.2 DW/TXS Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 DW/TXS Horizontal Directional Drilling Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 DW/TXS Horizontal Directional Drilling Products Offered

7.8.5 DW/TXS Recent Development

7.9 CHTC JOVE

7.9.1 CHTC JOVE Corporation Information

7.9.2 CHTC JOVE Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 CHTC JOVE Horizontal Directional Drilling Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 CHTC JOVE Horizontal Directional Drilling Products Offered

7.9.5 CHTC JOVE Recent Development

7.10 Huanghai

7.10.1 Huanghai Corporation Information

7.10.2 Huanghai Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Huanghai Horizontal Directional Drilling Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Huanghai Horizontal Directional Drilling Products Offered

7.10.5 Huanghai Recent Development

7.11 TRACTO-TECHNIK

7.11.1 TRACTO-TECHNIK Corporation Information

7.11.2 TRACTO-TECHNIK Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 TRACTO-TECHNIK Horizontal Directional Drilling Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 TRACTO-TECHNIK Horizontal Directional Drilling Products Offered

7.11.5 TRACTO-TECHNIK Recent Development

7.12 Guangxi Huali

7.12.1 Guangxi Huali Corporation Information

7.12.2 Guangxi Huali Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Guangxi Huali Horizontal Directional Drilling Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Guangxi Huali Products Offered

7.12.5 Guangxi Huali Recent Development

7.13 Barbco

7.13.1 Barbco Corporation Information

7.13.2 Barbco Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Barbco Horizontal Directional Drilling Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Barbco Products Offered

7.13.5 Barbco Recent Development

7.14 Terra

7.14.1 Terra Corporation Information

7.14.2 Terra Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Terra Horizontal Directional Drilling Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Terra Products Offered

7.14.5 Terra Recent Development

7.15 Prime Drilling

7.15.1 Prime Drilling Corporation Information

7.15.2 Prime Drilling Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Prime Drilling Horizontal Directional Drilling Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Prime Drilling Products Offered

7.15.5 Prime Drilling Recent Development

