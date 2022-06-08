Test and Measurement Equipment Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 – by Players, Types, Applications and Regions

The Global and United States Test and Measurement Equipment Market Report was published by QY Research recently.

Test and Measurement Equipment Market Analysis and Insights

This report focuses on global and United States Test and Measurement Equipment market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Global test and measurement equipment key players include Keysight, Anritsu, Tektronix, Rohde & Schwarz, Ametek etc. Global top 5 manufacturers hold a share over 30%. North America is the largest market, with a share about 37%, followed byJapan and China. In terms of product, microwave/ millimeter-wave is the largest segment, with a share over 30%. And in terms of application, the largest application is IT & telecommunicationsAutomotive, followed by automotive.

Test and Measurement Equipment market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Test and Measurement Equipment market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Test and Measurement Equipment market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Test and Measurement Equipment Market Segment by Type

Microwave / Millimeter-wave

Photoelectric

Communication

Basic

Test and Measurement Equipment Market Segment by Application

Automotive

Aerospace and Defense

IT and Telecommunications

Medical and Pharmaceuticals

Semiconductor and Electronics

Industrial

Others

The report on the Test and Measurement Equipment market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Keysight

Rohde & Schwarz

Tektronix

Teledyne

National Instruments

Anritsu

Viavi

Ceyear

Ametek

Advantest

Exfo

Yokogawa Electric

Gw Instek

RIGOL

Transcom Instruments

SIGLENT

UNI-T

Scientech Technologies

B&K Precision

Key Benefits:

To study and analyze the global Test and Measurement Equipment consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Test and Measurement Equipment market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Test and Measurement Equipment manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Test and Measurement Equipment with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Test and Measurement Equipment submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global Test and Measurement Equipment Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global Test and Measurement Equipment Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Test and Measurement Equipment Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Test and Measurement Equipment Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Test and Measurement Equipment Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Test and Measurement Equipment Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Test and Measurement Equipment Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Test and Measurement Equipment Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Test and Measurement Equipment Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Test and Measurement Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Test and Measurement Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Test and Measurement Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Test and Measurement Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Test and Measurement Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Test and Measurement Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Test and Measurement Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Test and Measurement Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Test and Measurement Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Test and Measurement Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Keysight

7.1.1 Keysight Company Details

7.1.2 Keysight Business Overview

7.1.3 Keysight Test and Measurement Equipment Introduction

7.1.4 Keysight Revenue in Test and Measurement Equipment Business (2017-2022)

7.1.5 Keysight Recent Development

7.2 Rohde & Schwarz

7.2.1 Rohde & Schwarz Company Details

7.2.2 Rohde & Schwarz Business Overview

7.2.3 Rohde & Schwarz Test and Measurement Equipment Introduction

7.2.4 Rohde & Schwarz Revenue in Test and Measurement Equipment Business (2017-2022)

7.2.5 Rohde & Schwarz Recent Development

7.3 Tektronix

7.3.1 Tektronix Company Details

7.3.2 Tektronix Business Overview

7.3.3 Tektronix Test and Measurement Equipment Introduction

7.3.4 Tektronix Revenue in Test and Measurement Equipment Business (2017-2022)

7.3.5 Tektronix Recent Development

7.4 Teledyne

7.4.1 Teledyne Company Details

7.4.2 Teledyne Business Overview

7.4.3 Teledyne Test and Measurement Equipment Introduction

7.4.4 Teledyne Revenue in Test and Measurement Equipment Business (2017-2022)

7.4.5 Teledyne Recent Development

7.5 National Instruments

7.5.1 National Instruments Company Details

7.5.2 National Instruments Business Overview

7.5.3 National Instruments Test and Measurement Equipment Introduction

7.5.4 National Instruments Revenue in Test and Measurement Equipment Business (2017-2022)

7.5.5 National Instruments Recent Development

7.6 Anritsu

7.6.1 Anritsu Company Details

7.6.2 Anritsu Business Overview

7.6.3 Anritsu Test and Measurement Equipment Introduction

7.6.4 Anritsu Revenue in Test and Measurement Equipment Business (2017-2022)

7.6.5 Anritsu Recent Development

7.7 Viavi

7.7.1 Viavi Company Details

7.7.2 Viavi Business Overview

7.7.3 Viavi Test and Measurement Equipment Introduction

7.7.4 Viavi Revenue in Test and Measurement Equipment Business (2017-2022)

7.7.5 Viavi Recent Development

7.8 Ceyear

7.8.1 Ceyear Company Details

7.8.2 Ceyear Business Overview

7.8.3 Ceyear Test and Measurement Equipment Introduction

7.8.4 Ceyear Revenue in Test and Measurement Equipment Business (2017-2022)

7.8.5 Ceyear Recent Development

7.9 Ametek

7.9.1 Ametek Company Details

7.9.2 Ametek Business Overview

7.9.3 Ametek Test and Measurement Equipment Introduction

7.9.4 Ametek Revenue in Test and Measurement Equipment Business (2017-2022)

7.9.5 Ametek Recent Development

7.10 Advantest

7.10.1 Advantest Company Details

7.10.2 Advantest Business Overview

7.10.3 Advantest Test and Measurement Equipment Introduction

7.10.4 Advantest Revenue in Test and Measurement Equipment Business (2017-2022)

7.10.5 Advantest Recent Development

7.11 Exfo

7.11.1 Exfo Company Details

7.11.2 Exfo Business Overview

7.11.3 Exfo Test and Measurement Equipment Introduction

7.11.4 Exfo Revenue in Test and Measurement Equipment Business (2017-2022)

7.11.5 Exfo Recent Development

7.12 Yokogawa Electric

7.12.1 Yokogawa Electric Company Details

7.12.2 Yokogawa Electric Business Overview

7.12.3 Yokogawa Electric Test and Measurement Equipment Introduction

7.12.4 Yokogawa Electric Revenue in Test and Measurement Equipment Business (2017-2022)

7.12.5 Yokogawa Electric Recent Development

7.13 Gw Instek

7.13.1 Gw Instek Company Details

7.13.2 Gw Instek Business Overview

7.13.3 Gw Instek Test and Measurement Equipment Introduction

7.13.4 Gw Instek Revenue in Test and Measurement Equipment Business (2017-2022)

7.13.5 Gw Instek Recent Development

7.14 RIGOL

7.14.1 RIGOL Company Details

7.14.2 RIGOL Business Overview

7.14.3 RIGOL Test and Measurement Equipment Introduction

7.14.4 RIGOL Revenue in Test and Measurement Equipment Business (2017-2022)

7.14.5 RIGOL Recent Development

7.15 Transcom Instruments

7.15.1 Transcom Instruments Company Details

7.15.2 Transcom Instruments Business Overview

7.15.3 Transcom Instruments Test and Measurement Equipment Introduction

7.15.4 Transcom Instruments Revenue in Test and Measurement Equipment Business (2017-2022)

7.15.5 Transcom Instruments Recent Development

7.16 SIGLENT

7.16.1 SIGLENT Company Details

7.16.2 SIGLENT Business Overview

7.16.3 SIGLENT Test and Measurement Equipment Introduction

7.16.4 SIGLENT Revenue in Test and Measurement Equipment Business (2017-2022)

7.16.5 SIGLENT Recent Development

7.17 UNI-T

7.17.1 UNI-T Company Details

7.17.2 UNI-T Business Overview

7.17.3 UNI-T Test and Measurement Equipment Introduction

7.17.4 UNI-T Revenue in Test and Measurement Equipment Business (2017-2022)

7.17.5 UNI-T Recent Development

7.18 Scientech Technologies

7.18.1 Scientech Technologies Company Details

7.18.2 Scientech Technologies Business Overview

7.18.3 Scientech Technologies Test and Measurement Equipment Introduction

7.18.4 Scientech Technologies Revenue in Test and Measurement Equipment Business (2017-2022)

7.18.5 Scientech Technologies Recent Development

7.19 B&K Precision

7.19.1 B&K Precision Company Details

7.19.2 B&K Precision Business Overview

7.19.3 B&K Precision Test and Measurement Equipment Introduction

7.19.4 B&K Precision Revenue in Test and Measurement Equipment Business (2017-2022)

7.19.5 B&K Precision Recent Development

