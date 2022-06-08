Ground Penetrating Radar Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 – by Players, Types, Applications and Regions

The Global and United States Ground Penetrating Radar Market Report was published by QY Research recently.

Ground Penetrating Radar Market Analysis and Insights

This report focuses on global and United States Ground Penetrating Radar market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

The major players in global ground penetrating radar (GPR) market include GSSI, MALA, IDS GeoRadar, etc. The top 3 players occupy about 45% shares of the global market. Americas and Europe are main markets, they occupy over 75% of the global market. Cart based ground penetrating radar is the main type, with a share over 95%. Transport and road inspection is the key applications, which hold a share about 40%.

Ground Penetrating Radar market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Ground Penetrating Radar market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Ground Penetrating Radar market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Ground Penetrating Radar Market Segment by Type

Handheld Ground Penetrating Radar

Cart Based Ground Penetrating Radar

Ground Penetrating Radar Market Segment by Application

Transport and Road Inspection

Municipal Inspection

Disaster Inspection

Archeology

Other

The report on the Ground Penetrating Radar market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

GSSI

MALA

IDS GeoRadar

SSI

Screening Eagle Technologies

GEOTECH

US Radar

Utsi Electronics

Chemring Group

Radiodetection

Japan Radio Co

ChinaGPR

Kedian Reed

Key Benefits:

To study and analyze the global Ground Penetrating Radar consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Ground Penetrating Radar market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Ground Penetrating Radar manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Ground Penetrating Radar with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Ground Penetrating Radar submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global Ground Penetrating Radar Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global Ground Penetrating Radar Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Ground Penetrating Radar Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Ground Penetrating Radar Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Ground Penetrating Radar Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Ground Penetrating Radar Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Ground Penetrating Radar Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Ground Penetrating Radar Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Ground Penetrating Radar Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Ground Penetrating Radar Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Ground Penetrating Radar Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Ground Penetrating Radar Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Ground Penetrating Radar Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Ground Penetrating Radar Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Ground Penetrating Radar Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Ground Penetrating Radar Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Ground Penetrating Radar Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Ground Penetrating Radar Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Ground Penetrating Radar Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 GSSI

7.1.1 GSSI Corporation Information

7.1.2 GSSI Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 GSSI Ground Penetrating Radar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 GSSI Ground Penetrating Radar Products Offered

7.1.5 GSSI Recent Development

7.2 MALA

7.2.1 MALA Corporation Information

7.2.2 MALA Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 MALA Ground Penetrating Radar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 MALA Ground Penetrating Radar Products Offered

7.2.5 MALA Recent Development

7.3 IDS GeoRadar

7.3.1 IDS GeoRadar Corporation Information

7.3.2 IDS GeoRadar Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 IDS GeoRadar Ground Penetrating Radar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 IDS GeoRadar Ground Penetrating Radar Products Offered

7.3.5 IDS GeoRadar Recent Development

7.4 SSI

7.4.1 SSI Corporation Information

7.4.2 SSI Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 SSI Ground Penetrating Radar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 SSI Ground Penetrating Radar Products Offered

7.4.5 SSI Recent Development

7.5 Screening Eagle Technologies

7.5.1 Screening Eagle Technologies Corporation Information

7.5.2 Screening Eagle Technologies Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Screening Eagle Technologies Ground Penetrating Radar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Screening Eagle Technologies Ground Penetrating Radar Products Offered

7.5.5 Screening Eagle Technologies Recent Development

7.6 GEOTECH

7.6.1 GEOTECH Corporation Information

7.6.2 GEOTECH Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 GEOTECH Ground Penetrating Radar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 GEOTECH Ground Penetrating Radar Products Offered

7.6.5 GEOTECH Recent Development

7.7 US Radar

7.7.1 US Radar Corporation Information

7.7.2 US Radar Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 US Radar Ground Penetrating Radar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 US Radar Ground Penetrating Radar Products Offered

7.7.5 US Radar Recent Development

7.8 Utsi Electronics

7.8.1 Utsi Electronics Corporation Information

7.8.2 Utsi Electronics Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Utsi Electronics Ground Penetrating Radar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Utsi Electronics Ground Penetrating Radar Products Offered

7.8.5 Utsi Electronics Recent Development

7.9 Chemring Group

7.9.1 Chemring Group Corporation Information

7.9.2 Chemring Group Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Chemring Group Ground Penetrating Radar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Chemring Group Ground Penetrating Radar Products Offered

7.9.5 Chemring Group Recent Development

7.10 Radiodetection

7.10.1 Radiodetection Corporation Information

7.10.2 Radiodetection Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Radiodetection Ground Penetrating Radar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Radiodetection Ground Penetrating Radar Products Offered

7.10.5 Radiodetection Recent Development

7.11 Japan Radio Co

7.11.1 Japan Radio Co Corporation Information

7.11.2 Japan Radio Co Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Japan Radio Co Ground Penetrating Radar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Japan Radio Co Ground Penetrating Radar Products Offered

7.11.5 Japan Radio Co Recent Development

7.12 ChinaGPR

7.12.1 ChinaGPR Corporation Information

7.12.2 ChinaGPR Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 ChinaGPR Ground Penetrating Radar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 ChinaGPR Products Offered

7.12.5 ChinaGPR Recent Development

7.13 Kedian Reed

7.13.1 Kedian Reed Corporation Information

7.13.2 Kedian Reed Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Kedian Reed Ground Penetrating Radar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Kedian Reed Products Offered

7.13.5 Kedian Reed Recent Development

