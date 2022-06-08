Global Medium and Heavy Weapons Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Medium and Heavy Weapons market, which is segmented by region (country), company and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Medium and Heavy Weapons market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application of Global Medium and Heavy Weapons market.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Medium and Heavy Weapons market size was US$ 673,170 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 928,832 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 4.45% during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, Heavy Weapons accounting for 97.21% of the Medium and Heavy Weapons global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ 904,258 million by 2028, growing at a revised 4.48% CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While Defense segment is altered to an 4.67% CAGR throughout this forecast period.

The global key manufacturers of Medium and Heavy Weapons include Lockheed Martin, Raytheon Technologies, Boeing, Northrop Grumman, General Dynamics, BAE Systems, NORINCO Group, L3Harris Technologies, and Airbus, etc. In 2021, the global top five players hold a share approximately 28.45% in terms of revenue.

The United States Medium and Heavy Weapons market size was US$ 241,869 million in 2021, while China size was US$ 68,224 million. The proportion of the United States was 35.93% in 2021, while China percentage was 10.13%, and it is predicted that China share will reach 11.72% in 2028, trailing a CAGR of 6.93% through the analysis period. As for the Europe Medium and Heavy Weapons landscape, Germany is projected to reach US$ 25,516 million by 2028. and in Asia, the notable markets are Japan and South Korea, CAGR is 2.86% and 6.15% respectively for the next 6-year period.

The market research report offered here is a very useful resource that can help manufacturers, stakeholders, decision-makers, and other market participants to become familiar with every factor impacting the growth of the global Medium and Heavy Weapons market. The analysts authoring the report have closely studied key strategies adopted by top players of the global Medium and Heavy Weapons market. The report includes SWOT, and other market analyses to provide a clear and deep understanding of important aspects of the global Medium and Heavy Weapons market. Readers of the report can become informed about current and future trends of the global Medium and Heavy Weapons market and how they will impact market growth during the forecast period.

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Lockheed Martin

Raytheon Technologies

Boeing

Northrop Grumman

General Dynamics

BAE Systems

NORINCO Group

L3Harris Technologies

Airbus

Leonardo

Thales

Almaz-Antey

Rheinmetall

Elbit Systems

Saab

Indian Ordnance Factories

Medium and Heavy Weapons Market Segment by Type

Medium Weapons

Heavy Weapons

Medium and Heavy Weapons Market Segment by Application

Defense

Homeland Security

The report on the Medium and Heavy Weapons market covers the following region (country) analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Southeast Asia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Others

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Others

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

Israel

Others

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Medium and Heavy Weapons consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Medium and Heavy Weapons market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Medium and Heavy Weapons manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Medium and Heavy Weapons with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Medium and Heavy Weapons submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

