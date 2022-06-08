Type 2 Surge Arrester Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Type 2 Surge Arrester market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Type 2 Surge Arrester market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region, by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Type 2 Surge Arrester market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Single Phase

Three Phase

Segment by Application

Electronic Equipment

Instrumentation

Communication Line

Others

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

PolyPhaser

Hager

Havells

Fatech Electronic

Aplicaciones Tecnológicas

CITEL

Indelec

Britec Electric

DEHN

Socomec

Eaton

Cirprotec

Weidmüller

Littelfuse

Zetmet

Phoenix Contact

Wylex

Kingsmill

Luceco

Europa

Phoenix Contact Electric

Legrand

Hermi

SALTEK

Mersen

OBO Bettermann

Proteus

Jinli Electric Tech

Fanox

Chuangjie Lightning Protection Electrical

TSTLP

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Type 2 Surge Arrester consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Type 2 Surge Arrester market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Type 2 Surge Arrester manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Type 2 Surge Arrester with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Type 2 Surge Arrester submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Type 2 Surge Arrester companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Type 2 Surge Arrester Product Introduction

1.2 Global Type 2 Surge Arrester Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Type 2 Surge Arrester Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Type 2 Surge Arrester Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Type 2 Surge Arrester Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Type 2 Surge Arrester Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Type 2 Surge Arrester Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Type 2 Surge Arrester Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Type 2 Surge Arrester in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Type 2 Surge Arrester Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Type 2 Surge Arrester Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Type 2 Surge Arrester Industry Trends

1.5.2 Type 2 Surge Arrester Market Drivers

1.5.3 Type 2 Surge Arrester Market Challenges

1.5.4 Type 2 Surge Arrester Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Type 2 Surge Arrester Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Single Phase

2.1.2 Three Phase

2.2 Global Type 2 Surge Arrester Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Type 2 Surge Arrester Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Type 2 Surge Arrester Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Type 2 Surge Arrester Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Type 2 Surge Arrester Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Type 2 Surge Arrester Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Type 2 Surge Arrester Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Type 2 Surge Arrester Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Type 2 Surge Arrester Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Electronic Equipment

3.1.2 Instrumentation

3.1.3 Communication Line

3.1.4 Others

3.2 Global Type 2 Surge Arrester Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Type 2 Surge Arrester Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Type 2 Surge Arrester Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Type 2 Surge Arrester Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Type 2 Surge Arrester Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Type 2 Surge Arrester Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Type 2 Surge Arrester Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Type 2 Surge Arrester Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Type 2 Surge Arrester Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Type 2 Surge Arrester Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Type 2 Surge Arrester Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Type 2 Surge Arrester Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Type 2 Surge Arrester Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Type 2 Surge Arrester Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Type 2 Surge Arrester Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Type 2 Surge Arrester Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Type 2 Surge Arrester in 2021

4.2.3 Global Type 2 Surge Arrester Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Type 2 Surge Arrester Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Type 2 Surge Arrester Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Type 2 Surge Arrester Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Type 2 Surge Arrester Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Type 2 Surge Arrester Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Type 2 Surge Arrester Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Type 2 Surge Arrester Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Type 2 Surge Arrester Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Type 2 Surge Arrester Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Type 2 Surge Arrester Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Type 2 Surge Arrester Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Type 2 Surge Arrester Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Type 2 Surge Arrester Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Type 2 Surge Arrester Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Type 2 Surge Arrester Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Type 2 Surge Arrester Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Type 2 Surge Arrester Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Type 2 Surge Arrester Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Type 2 Surge Arrester Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Type 2 Surge Arrester Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Type 2 Surge Arrester Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Type 2 Surge Arrester Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Type 2 Surge Arrester Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Type 2 Surge Arrester Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Type 2 Surge Arrester Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Type 2 Surge Arrester Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 PolyPhaser

7.1.1 PolyPhaser Corporation Information

7.1.2 PolyPhaser Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 PolyPhaser Type 2 Surge Arrester Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 PolyPhaser Type 2 Surge Arrester Products Offered

7.1.5 PolyPhaser Recent Development

7.2 Hager

7.2.1 Hager Corporation Information

7.2.2 Hager Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Hager Type 2 Surge Arrester Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Hager Type 2 Surge Arrester Products Offered

7.2.5 Hager Recent Development

7.3 Havells

7.3.1 Havells Corporation Information

7.3.2 Havells Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Havells Type 2 Surge Arrester Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Havells Type 2 Surge Arrester Products Offered

7.3.5 Havells Recent Development

7.4 Fatech Electronic

7.4.1 Fatech Electronic Corporation Information

7.4.2 Fatech Electronic Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Fatech Electronic Type 2 Surge Arrester Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Fatech Electronic Type 2 Surge Arrester Products Offered

7.4.5 Fatech Electronic Recent Development

7.5 Aplicaciones Tecnológicas

7.5.1 Aplicaciones Tecnológicas Corporation Information

7.5.2 Aplicaciones Tecnológicas Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Aplicaciones Tecnológicas Type 2 Surge Arrester Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Aplicaciones Tecnológicas Type 2 Surge Arrester Products Offered

7.5.5 Aplicaciones Tecnológicas Recent Development

7.6 CITEL

7.6.1 CITEL Corporation Information

7.6.2 CITEL Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 CITEL Type 2 Surge Arrester Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 CITEL Type 2 Surge Arrester Products Offered

7.6.5 CITEL Recent Development

7.7 Indelec

7.7.1 Indelec Corporation Information

7.7.2 Indelec Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Indelec Type 2 Surge Arrester Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Indelec Type 2 Surge Arrester Products Offered

7.7.5 Indelec Recent Development

7.8 Britec Electric

7.8.1 Britec Electric Corporation Information

7.8.2 Britec Electric Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Britec Electric Type 2 Surge Arrester Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Britec Electric Type 2 Surge Arrester Products Offered

7.8.5 Britec Electric Recent Development

7.9 DEHN

7.9.1 DEHN Corporation Information

7.9.2 DEHN Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 DEHN Type 2 Surge Arrester Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 DEHN Type 2 Surge Arrester Products Offered

7.9.5 DEHN Recent Development

7.10 Socomec

7.10.1 Socomec Corporation Information

7.10.2 Socomec Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Socomec Type 2 Surge Arrester Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Socomec Type 2 Surge Arrester Products Offered

7.10.5 Socomec Recent Development

7.11 Eaton

7.11.1 Eaton Corporation Information

7.11.2 Eaton Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Eaton Type 2 Surge Arrester Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Eaton Type 2 Surge Arrester Products Offered

7.11.5 Eaton Recent Development

7.12 Cirprotec

7.12.1 Cirprotec Corporation Information

7.12.2 Cirprotec Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Cirprotec Type 2 Surge Arrester Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Cirprotec Products Offered

7.12.5 Cirprotec Recent Development

7.13 Weidmüller

7.13.1 Weidmüller Corporation Information

7.13.2 Weidmüller Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Weidmüller Type 2 Surge Arrester Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Weidmüller Products Offered

7.13.5 Weidmüller Recent Development

7.14 Littelfuse

7.14.1 Littelfuse Corporation Information

7.14.2 Littelfuse Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Littelfuse Type 2 Surge Arrester Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Littelfuse Products Offered

7.14.5 Littelfuse Recent Development

7.15 Zetmet

7.15.1 Zetmet Corporation Information

7.15.2 Zetmet Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Zetmet Type 2 Surge Arrester Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Zetmet Products Offered

7.15.5 Zetmet Recent Development

7.16 Phoenix Contact

7.16.1 Phoenix Contact Corporation Information

7.16.2 Phoenix Contact Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Phoenix Contact Type 2 Surge Arrester Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Phoenix Contact Products Offered

7.16.5 Phoenix Contact Recent Development

7.17 Wylex

7.17.1 Wylex Corporation Information

7.17.2 Wylex Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Wylex Type 2 Surge Arrester Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Wylex Products Offered

7.17.5 Wylex Recent Development

7.18 Kingsmill

7.18.1 Kingsmill Corporation Information

7.18.2 Kingsmill Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 Kingsmill Type 2 Surge Arrester Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Kingsmill Products Offered

7.18.5 Kingsmill Recent Development

7.19 Luceco

7.19.1 Luceco Corporation Information

7.19.2 Luceco Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 Luceco Type 2 Surge Arrester Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 Luceco Products Offered

7.19.5 Luceco Recent Development

7.20 Europa

7.20.1 Europa Corporation Information

7.20.2 Europa Description and Business Overview

7.20.3 Europa Type 2 Surge Arrester Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.20.4 Europa Products Offered

7.20.5 Europa Recent Development

7.21 Phoenix Contact Electric

7.21.1 Phoenix Contact Electric Corporation Information

7.21.2 Phoenix Contact Electric Description and Business Overview

7.21.3 Phoenix Contact Electric Type 2 Surge Arrester Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.21.4 Phoenix Contact Electric Products Offered

7.21.5 Phoenix Contact Electric Recent Development

7.22 Legrand

7.22.1 Legrand Corporation Information

7.22.2 Legrand Description and Business Overview

7.22.3 Legrand Type 2 Surge Arrester Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.22.4 Legrand Products Offered

7.22.5 Legrand Recent Development

7.23 Hermi

7.23.1 Hermi Corporation Information

7.23.2 Hermi Description and Business Overview

7.23.3 Hermi Type 2 Surge Arrester Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.23.4 Hermi Products Offered

7.23.5 Hermi Recent Development

7.24 SALTEK

7.24.1 SALTEK Corporation Information

7.24.2 SALTEK Description and Business Overview

7.24.3 SALTEK Type 2 Surge Arrester Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.24.4 SALTEK Products Offered

7.24.5 SALTEK Recent Development

7.25 Mersen

7.25.1 Mersen Corporation Information

7.25.2 Mersen Description and Business Overview

7.25.3 Mersen Type 2 Surge Arrester Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.25.4 Mersen Products Offered

7.25.5 Mersen Recent Development

7.26 OBO Bettermann

7.26.1 OBO Bettermann Corporation Information

7.26.2 OBO Bettermann Description and Business Overview

7.26.3 OBO Bettermann Type 2 Surge Arrester Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.26.4 OBO Bettermann Products Offered

7.26.5 OBO Bettermann Recent Development

7.27 Proteus

7.27.1 Proteus Corporation Information

7.27.2 Proteus Description and Business Overview

7.27.3 Proteus Type 2 Surge Arrester Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.27.4 Proteus Products Offered

7.27.5 Proteus Recent Development

7.28 Jinli Electric Tech

7.28.1 Jinli Electric Tech Corporation Information

7.28.2 Jinli Electric Tech Description and Business Overview

7.28.3 Jinli Electric Tech Type 2 Surge Arrester Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.28.4 Jinli Electric Tech Products Offered

7.28.5 Jinli Electric Tech Recent Development

7.29 Fanox

7.29.1 Fanox Corporation Information

7.29.2 Fanox Description and Business Overview

7.29.3 Fanox Type 2 Surge Arrester Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.29.4 Fanox Products Offered

7.29.5 Fanox Recent Development

7.30 Chuangjie Lightning Protection Electrical

7.30.1 Chuangjie Lightning Protection Electrical Corporation Information

7.30.2 Chuangjie Lightning Protection Electrical Description and Business Overview

7.30.3 Chuangjie Lightning Protection Electrical Type 2 Surge Arrester Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.30.4 Chuangjie Lightning Protection Electrical Products Offered

7.30.5 Chuangjie Lightning Protection Electrical Recent Development

7.31 TSTLP

7.31.1 TSTLP Corporation Information

7.31.2 TSTLP Description and Business Overview

7.31.3 TSTLP Type 2 Surge Arrester Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.31.4 TSTLP Products Offered

7.31.5 TSTLP Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Type 2 Surge Arrester Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Type 2 Surge Arrester Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Type 2 Surge Arrester Distributors

8.3 Type 2 Surge Arrester Production Mode & Process

8.4 Type 2 Surge Arrester Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Type 2 Surge Arrester Sales Channels

8.4.2 Type 2 Surge Arrester Distributors

8.5 Type 2 Surge Arrester Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

