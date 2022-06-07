2022-2027 Global and Regional Heavy-Duty Tires Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Heavy-Duty Tires market was valued at 3520.02 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 2.75% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Heavy-duty tire is tire sepcially used for heavy-duty vehicles.The global heavy duty tires market is relatively concentrated as the manufacturing technology of heavy duty tires is relatively higher than some light tires. Some enterprises are well-known for the wonderful performance of their heavy duty tires and related services. The global leading players Michelin, Bridgestone and Goodyear are remarkable in the global heavy duty tires industry because of their market share and technology status of heavy duty tires. The consumption volume of heavy duty tires is related to downstream industries and global economy. There are many manufactures in this field. The global consumption volume of heavy duty tires will increase from 175 million units in 2016 to 180 million units in 2022, with an annual growth rate of 0.49% The largest Market of heavy duty tires is Asia-Pacific, with market share of about 51.05% in 2016, followed by Europe and North America, with market share of 17.90% and 15.36% .Recent years, the developing countries such as China, India and Brazil are playing more and more important roles in the market and investors should pay more attention to these regions The Heavy-Duty Tires market is mainly divided into heavy-duty trucks, OTR tires and agricultural tires. The heavy duty tires are the largest market due to the large production of heavy-duty trucks. In 2016, the revenue market share of heavy-duty trucks, OTR tires and agricultural tires are 72.52%, 17.74% and 9.74%. Despite the presence of competition and brand effect problems, due to the awareness of end-users and their demand for high end products, investors are still optimistic about this area. There will be more new investors entering into this industry in the future. The manufacturers who want to occupy the market must depend on market mechanism reform, core technology improvement, manufacturing equipment innovation, and brand establishment.

By Market Verdors:

Bridgestone

Michelin

Goodyear

Continental

Zhongce Rubber

Apollo

Chem China

Double Coin Holdings

Guizhou Tire

Titan

Prinx Chengshan

Trelleborg

Pirelli

Yokohama Tire

BKT

Linglong Tire

Xugong Tyres

Triangle

Hawk International Rubber

Nokian

Shandong Taishan Tyre

Carlisle

Shandong Yinbao

Sumitomo

Doublestar

Fujian Haian Rubber

JK Tyre

Specialty Tires

Techking Tires

By Types:

Rim Diameter ?29 inch

29 inch?Rim Diameter?39 inch

39 inch?Rim Diameter?49 inch

Rim Diameter ?49 inch

By Applications:

Heavy Duty Truck Tires

OTR Tires

Agricultural Tires

