2022-2027 Global and Regional Medical Device Coating Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Medical Device Coating market was valued at 7014.97 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 2.84% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Medical device coating technology uses organic solvent or UV curing for the purpose of coating the medical device. Dry or water-based formulations are used as coating technology which allows solvent-free processing. Medical device coatings help in reducing the friction between medical devices and tissues, provide surface coverage, wetting, uniform adhesion, wear-resistance and coating homogeneity.Depending on the nature of formulation global medical device coating market can be bifurcated into dry lubricants coating, adhesive coating and super-hydrophilic coatings. Dry lubricants coating has the largest market share for medical device coating. However, super-hydrophilic coating is expected to witness highest growth in coming future owing to its increasing demand from medical devices that require excellent water attraction and optical clarity.

By Market Verdors:

Hydromer

Materion

Surmodics

Sono-Tek

Abbott Laboratories

Royal DSM

Specialty Coating Systems

Parlex Corp

Kane Biotech

Precision Coating

N8 Medical

Biocoat

AST Products

TheraSyn Pharmaceuticals

By Types:

Dry Lubricants Coating

Adhesive Coating

Super-Hydrophilic Coating

By Applications:

Implants Medical Device

Non-Implants Medical Device

