2022-2027 Global and Regional Warehouse Robotics Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Warehouse Robotics market was valued at 116.17 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 12.36% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Warehouse Robotics are professional robots widely used in logistics network. They mainly existed in warehouses, normally their main functions are picking and transportation. It has become more and more popular in logistics network, and plays an important role in decrease of labor cost.Compared with labor, logistics robots can pick up heavy cartons and heavy payloads in assembly lines and warehouses, while ensuring the safety of workers, reducing product damage and minimizing loss. The global average price of Warehouse Robotics is in the decreasing trend, from 3184 USD/Unit in 2012 to 2798 USD/Unit in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years. The classification of Warehouse Robotics includes Mobile robotics and Fixed robotics, and the proportion of Mobile in 2015 is about 72%, and the proportion is in increasing trend from 2012 to 2016.

By Market Verdors:

Daifuku

Kuka

Knapp

Dematic

Grenzebach

Bastian

Amazon Robotics

CIM Corp

Adept Technology

Vanderlande

Hitachi

Vecna

By Types:

Mobile Robotics

Fixed Robotics

By Applications:

Automotive

Electronics

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceutical

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Assumptions

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.2 East Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.3 Europe Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.4 South Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.6 Middle East Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.7 Africa Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.8 Oceania Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.9 South America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.5 Global Warehouse Robotics Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.5.1 Global Warehouse Robotics Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.5.2 Global Warehouse Robotics Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Value

1.5.3 Global Warehouse Robotics Price Trends Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.6 COVID-19 Outbreak: Warehouse Robotics Industry Impact

Chapter 2 Global Warehouse Robotics Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Warehouse Robotics (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Warehouse Robotics Consumption and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.1.2 Global Warehouse Robotics Revenue and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Warehouse Robotics (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Warehouse Robotics Consumption and

