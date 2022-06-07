2022-2027 Global and Regional Soft Drinks Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Soft Drinks market was valued at 11916.48 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.25% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Soft drink, any of a class of nonalcoholic beverages, usually but not necessarily carbonated, normally containing a natural or artificial sweetening agent, edible acids, natural or artificial flavors, and sometimes juice. Natural flavors are derived from fruits, nuts, berries, roots, herbs, and other plant sources. Soft drinks are called “soft” in contrast to “hard drinks” (alcoholic beverages). Small amounts of alcohol may be present in a soft drink, but the alcohol content must be less than 0.5% of the total volume if the drink is to be considered non-alcoholic. The global soft drink industry`s top four producers are estimated to account for 39.10% of industry capacity in 2015 with production facilities located around the world. Although not every country is exclusively dominated by multinational companies, these companies tend to dominate the markets in many countries, meaning that they also often directly control the bottling and distribution of their product. Correspondingly, they also have a great influence over most, if not all of the value chain through their superior bargaining power.

By Market Verdors:

Coca-Cola

PepsiCo

Nestle

Suntory

Danone

Dr Pepper Snapple

Red Bull

Asahi Soft Drinks

Kirin

Otsuka Holdings

Unilever Group

Arizona Beverage

B Natural

POM Wonderful

Highland Spring

Ito En

Britvic

Innocent Drinks

A.G. Barr

Rasna

Parle Agro

Bisleri International

Bottlegreen Drinks

Epicurex

F&N Foods

Ting Hsin International Group

Hangzhou Wahaha Group

Nongfu Spring

Uni-President Enterprises

Jiaduobao Group

By Types:

Carbonates

Dilutables

Bottled Water

Fruit Juice

Still & Juice Drinks

By Applications:

Supermarket

Convenience Store

Online Stores

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Assumptions

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.2 East Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.3 Europe Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.4 South Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.6 Middle East Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.7 Africa Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.8 Oceania Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.9 South America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.5 Global Soft Drinks Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.5.1 Global Soft Drinks Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.5.2 Global Soft Drinks Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Value

1.5.3 Global Soft Drinks Price Trends Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.6 COVID-19 Outbreak: Soft Drinks Industry Impact

Chapter 2 Global Soft Drinks Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Soft Drinks (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Soft Drinks Consumption and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.1.2 Global Soft Drinks Revenue and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Soft Drinks (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Soft Drinks Consumption and Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Soft Drinks Revenue

