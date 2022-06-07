2022-2027 Global and Regional Hemp Fiber Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Hemp Fiber market was valued at 19.35 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 5.23% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Hemp is traditionally known as a fiber plant, and two kinds of fibers are derived from the hemp plant`s stalk. They are long (bast fibers) and the short (core fibers). The long, strong bast fibers are similar in length to soft wood fibers and are very low in lignin content (lignin is the ?glue? that holds plants together). The short core fibers are more similar to hard wood fibers.The hemp fiber industry is fragmented: there are more than 100 manufacturers in the world, and most of the products come from China, European countries and Canada. Also, in the world wide, giant manufactures mainly distribute in China and Europe. The world-leading producer of hemp is China, with most of its use in textile industry. Hemp has been cultivated in China for several thousand years. Currently, China owns the top-class hemp fiber textile technology. Shanxi Greenland and Yak Technology are the leading players in the market. Europe is an important production area of hemp fiber. Hemp fiber in Europe is mainly produced in France, Germany, UK, etc, with its main use in pulp & paper and composite materials. Russia and Ukraine are also important providers of hemp products, and the main use is in textile industry. Major players like Hemp Flax, BAFA are located in Europe. China is the main exporter of hemp fiber and hemp textiles. Canada hemp fiber manufacturers mainly supplies hemp products to satisfy the need of United States. The import and export business between European countries is frequent, but generally the consumption of hemp fiber is relatively even.

