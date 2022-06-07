2022-2027 Global and Regional Precipitated Silicas Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Precipitated Silicas market was valued at 318.62 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.63% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Precipitated silica, a form of synthetic amorphous silicon dioxide, is derived from quartz sand, a crystalline form of silicon dioxide. The physical properties of precipitated silica can be manipulated during the manufacturing process to deliver products with a wide range of performance-enhancing features engineered for many different end-use applications.The precipitated silicas industry concentration is low, and the manufacturing bases are distributed all over the world. Currently the major producers are mainly distributed in the United States, EU, Japan and China. China is the largest producer and consumer, but the outputs are the low-end products; the high-end products are produced by the giants like Evnoik, Rhodia (Solvay), Huber Engineered Materials, PPG, OSC Group, WR Grace and Tosoh Silica etc., which established the factories all over the world, though acquisitions or wholly foreign-owned and joint ventures. In the past five years, the precipitated silicas industry developed rapidly, and the price of precipitated silicas products was of the downward trend, due to the prices of raw material and the downstream demand. In the future, the market is full of uncertainty, especially in the next two years; the global economy will be in fluctuation, especially for the Chinese economy, downward pressure is big and the demand will slow down. The new increase point may come from Asia, especially from India, but it also is uncertain.

By Market Verdors:

Evnoik

Rhodia (Solvay)

Huber Engineered Materials

PPG

OSC Group

WR Grace

Tosoh Silica

Quechen Silicon

Zhuzhou Xinglong

Fujian Zhengsheng

Shandong Link

Fujian ZhengYuan

Shandong Jinneng

Hengcheng Silica

Fujian Fengrun

Tonghua Shuanglong

Jiangxi Blackcat

Shanxi Tond

By Types:

Dental grade

Food grade

HDS Tire grade

Technical rubber grade

By Applications:

Rubber

Dentifrice

Industrial

Nutrition/Health

