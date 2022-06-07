2022-2027 Global and Regional Mixed-mode Chromatography Resin Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Mixed-mode Chromatography Resin market was valued at 12.93 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of .63% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Mixed-mode chromatography resin refers to the interactions or mixed-mode media used in this chromatographic method. Mixed-mode chromatography materials contain ligands of multimodal functionality that allow protein adsorption by a combination of ionic interactions, hydrogen bonds, and/or hydrophobic interactions. Complex mixtures like fermentation supernatants or cell lysates can be applied directly at relatively high conductivity, and elution is usually achieved by electrostatic charge repulsion.In 2015, the global mixed-mode chromatography resin production market is led by Europe; USA is the second-largest region-wise market. At present, the major manufacturers of mixed-mode chromatography resin are concentrated in Europe (Pall) and USA. Pall is the world leader, holding 50.5% production market share in 2015. Currently, the US is the world`s largest consumer market. US hold 45.82% share of the global consumption market. Mixed-mode chromatography resin downstream is wide and recently mixed-mode chromatography resin has acquired increasing significance in various fields of monoclonal antibodies, non-antibody protein, polyclonal antibodies and others. Globally, the mixed-mode chromatography resin market is mainly driven by growing demand for monoclonal antibodies. Manufacturers from US and EU are the major leaders in the international market of mixed-mode chromatography resin. Manufacturers from China are immature in technology. Currently, there is no manufacturer on the Chinese market. With the development of Chinese mixed-mode chromatography resin production technology, the possibility to enter the global market is increasing.

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/report-sample/global-regional-mixedmode-chromatography-resin-2022-2027-177

By Market Verdors:

Pall Corporation

GE Healthcare

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Tosoh Corporation

Merck

By Types:

Ion Exchange-Hydrophobic Type

Hydroxyapatite Type

By Applications:

Monoclonal Antibodies

Non-antibody Protein

Polyclonal Antibodies

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements.

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/life-sciences/global-regional-mixedmode-chromatography-resin-2022-2027-177

Table of content

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Assumptions

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.2 East Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.3 Europe Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.4 South Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.6 Middle East Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.7 Africa Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.8 Oceania Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.9 South America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.5 Global Mixed-mode Chromatography Resin Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.5.1 Global Mixed-mode Chromatography Resin Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.5.2 Global Mixed-mode Chromatography Resin Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Value

1.5.3 Global Mixed-mode Chromatography Resin Price Trends Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.6 COVID-19 Outbreak: Mixed-mode Chromatography Resin Industry Impact

Chapter 2 Global Mixed-mode Chromatography Resin Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Mixed-mode Chromatography Resin (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Mixed-mode Chromatography Resin Consumption and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.1.2 Global Mixed-mode Chromatography Resin Revenue and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

<br

</br

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/life-sciences/global-regional-mixedmode-chromatography-resin-2022-2027-177

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Visit: https://www.grandresearchstore.com/

Similar Reports:

2022-2027 Global and Regional Mixed-mode Chromatography Resin Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

