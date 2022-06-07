2022-2027 Global and Regional Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Nitrile Rubber (NBR) market was valued at 267.93 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 7.01% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Nitrile rubber (NBR), also called nitrile-butadiene rubber, an oil-resistant synthetic rubber produced from a copolymer of acrylonitrile and butadiene. Its main applications are in fuel hoses, gaskets, rollers, and other products in which oil resistance is required.Nitrile rubber is mostly used where high oil resistance is required, as in automotive seals, gaskets, or other items subject to contact with hot oils. The rolls for spreading ink in printing and hoses for oil products are other obvious uses. NBR is also employed in textiles, where its application to woven and nonwoven fabrics improves the finish and waterproofing properties. For regions, China keeps the largest consumption region in the recent few years, whose consumption volume share was 47% in 2016 globally. Europe is the follower, with the consumption volume of 132 K MT in 2016. With gradual economy recovery, nitrile rubber downstream industries are resuming, give sufficient supports to the industry development. Global consumption volume of nitrile rubber increased from 633.7 K MT in 2012 to 706.4 K MT in 2016, with the CAGR of 2.75%. The nitrile rubber industry leaders are LANXESS, Zeon and so on, have good reputations for their nitrile rubber products with advanced technologies. Compared with manufacturers Internally, China`s NBR industry is still in the development stage. Although China is a net importer for the time being, with more and more new capacities to be released in the coming years, China will become a major supplier of NBR internationally.

By Market Verdors:

LANXESS

Zeon

CNPC

Nantex

KKPC

LG

Ningbo Shunze

Sibur

JSR

Industrias Negromex

Versalis

Petrobras Argentina

Huangshan Hualan Technology

Nanjing Xinfeima Chemical

Jiangyin Zhengbang Chemicals

By Types:

Block type

Particles/Crumb type

Powder type

By Applications:

Automobiles Industry

Construction Industry

Machinery Industry

Aprons & Cots Industry

Table of content

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Assumptions

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.2 East Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.3 Europe Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.4 South Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.6 Middle East Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.7 Africa Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.8 Oceania Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.9 South America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.5 Global Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.5.1 Global Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.5.2 Global Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Value

1.5.3 Global Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Price Trends Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.6 COVID-19 Outbreak: Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Industry Impact

Chapter 2 Global Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Nitrile Rubber (NBR) (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Consumption and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.1.2 Global Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Revenue and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Nitrile Rubber (NBR) (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Nitrile Rubber

